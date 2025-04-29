India’s Youth ‘Ready and Disruptive’, Says PM Modi at YUGM Conclave

PM Modi acknowledged India's growing influence in global academic circles, noting that India was recently represented in the Higher Education Impact Rankings and that the number of Indian institutions is increasing globally, with top universities also starting to open branches abroad to enhance academic exchange.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed India’s youth as “ready and disruptive,” emphasizing their role in research and innovation. Speaking at the YUGM Conclave in New Delhi, he praised young Indians for setting new milestones and driving breakthrough innovations. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s growing presence in global higher education rankings and underlined the country’s efforts in building world-class infrastructure in artificial intelligence. He also announced the launch of super hubs in advanced technology fields at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay. The PM stressed the importance of reducing the gap between research and its real-world applications to meet the goal of a developed India within the next 25 years.

Youth Driving Innovation And Research

Addressing the conclave, the Prime Minister said, “The youth of the country today is R and D– ready and disruptive. They are setting new research milestones. The youth of the country today is driving breakthrough innovations.”

He acknowledged India’s growing influence in global academic circles, stating, “India was recently represented at the global level in the Higher Education Impact rankings. Today, the number of Indian institutions is increasing globally, and not just that, top universities have also started opening branches outside, which will enhance academic exchange.”

AI Mission And Technological Advancements

PM Modi shared updates on India’s ambitious AI mission. “Through the AI mission by India, world-class infrastructure of high-quality data sets and research facilities will be built. Excellence is also being enhanced… we are working towards our vision of making AI in India the best. We are working on having India included in the list of the best future technology,” he said. Advertisement · Scroll to continue He also announced new developments at major institutions. “Today, super hubs of artificial intelligence, Intelligence Systems, Bioscience, Biotechnology, Health and Medicine are being launched at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay. Today, the Wadhwani Innovation Network has also been launched. A pledge has also been made to advance research in collaboration with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.”

Vision For A Developed India

Reinforcing the nation’s development goals, Modi said, “We have set a time frame of the next 25 years for the goal of a developed India. We have limited time; the goals are big. I am not referring to the current situation. That is why it is essential that the journey of our idea, from prototype to product, is completed in the shortest possible time.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

