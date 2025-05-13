IndiGo And Air India Suspend Flights For May 13 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions- Check Cities Here!

IndiGo announced a full-day suspension of flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 11:59 PM on Saturday. The airline issued an official statement expressing regret over the disruption and assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation for further updates.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, major Indian airlines IndiGo and Air India have halted operations to several northern and western Indian cities on May 13, citing airspace restrictions and heightened security protocols.

IndiGo Cancels Flights to Multiple Northern Cities

IndiGo announced a full-day suspension of flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 11:59 PM on Saturday. The airline issued an official statement expressing regret over the disruption and assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation for further updates.

“We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates,” IndiGo said.

Air India Follows Suit with Flight Cancellations

Air India also grounded flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. The airline shared the information via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), citing passenger safety as its top priority.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind… flights are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated,” read the airline’s message.

Drone Sightings Spark Security Concerns

The cancellations came in the wake of unconfirmed drone activity reported in Samba, Akhnoor, Jaisalmer, and Kathua. Although the Indian Army stated that no drone activity has been detected recently and that the ceasefire holds, the reports have triggered elevated caution among authorities and airlines alike.

Pakistan’s Missile Activity and Border Tensions Raise Red Flags

Tensions escalated following Pakistan’s recent missile and drone operations and a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In response, Indian authorities temporarily closed 32 border-area airports, which were reopened on Monday by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). However, airlines have opted for continued caution in resuming full services.

Air India Plans Gradual Restoration of Services

Air India confirmed that it is working to gradually resume operations to the affected cities. The airline assured passengers that its teams are preparing to restart services as conditions improve.

“Following a notification from aviation authorities… we are working towards progressively commencing flights. Please stay tuned for further updates,” Air India stated.

Sources from the Indian Army confirmed increased surveillance and defence operations along the India-Pakistan border. Pakistani drones were reportedly intercepted in the Samba sector, where explosions and red lights were seen in the night sky.

“There is nothing to be alarmed about,” an army source commented, assuring that the situation is under control and that the intruding drones are being dealt with effectively.