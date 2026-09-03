IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru Flight Suddenly Diverted To Muscat After 1.5 Hours, Here’s What Happened

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after the pilot-in-command became unwell mid-flight and needed urgent medical attention. Flight 6E 1302 had departed Doha at around 3 am local time on September 3 and was diverted to Muscat, Oman, after flying for about 1.5 hours. The aircraft landed safely, allowing medical staff to attend to the affected crew member.

IndiGo flight diverts after pilot needs medical care

The pilot was taken to a hospital after landing and is now reported to be feeling better. IndiGo said the diversion was made because of an “urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members.” The airline confirmed that the crew member was attended to by a medical team immediately after landing.

IndiGo arranges new aircraft and crew for passengers

The diversion meant passengers had to wait in Muscat before continuing their journey to Bengaluru. IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft and a fresh set of crew members. A relief flight is being sent from Bengaluru to Muscat to take the stranded passengers onward to their destination.

IndiGo keeps passengers updated during Muscat wait

While passengers wait for the relief aircraft, IndiGo said it is providing refreshments and regular updates. The airline also apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working to minimise the disruption.

IndiGo cites safety as top priority after diversion

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru on 03 September 2026 was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members. The said crew member was attended to by medical team upon landing and is feeling better now. An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo.”

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