IndiGo Flight Faces Hailstorm Chaos After Pakistan Denies Airspace Access, 220 Onboard: What Happened

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar, carrying over 220 people, including Members of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress, faced a terrifying mid-air emergency on May 21 after it flew into a sudden hailstorm and was denied access to Pakistani airspace and an alternative route by Indian Air Force-controlled air traffic control.

The flight, IndiGo 6E-2142, experienced severe turbulence and weather conditions while cruising at 36,000 feet near Pathankot, Punjab. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the crew first requested the Northern Air Traffic Control, under the Indian Air Force, to deviate towards the international border to avoid the turbulent weather but were refused.

IndiGo issues press statement – "IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after…

With worsening weather conditions, the pilots then contacted Lahore ATC, seeking emergency entry into Pakistan’s airspace to escape the storm. That request was also rejected, reportedly due to the ongoing airspace closure between India and Pakistan in the wake of recent cross-border tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Facing no other option and being too close to the thunderstorm to turn back, the crew made the decision to navigate through the storm. The aircraft encountered violent turbulence, with updrafts and downdrafts disabling the autopilot system and causing sharp fluctuations in speed. During this time, the aircraft’s rate of descent reached 8,500 feet per minute, and multiple stall and overspeed warnings were triggered.

Despite the danger, the pilots managed to manually control the aircraft through the storm. They declared a ‘PAN PAN’ emergency — signaling urgent but not life-threatening danger — and requested radar guidance to land. The plane landed safely at Srinagar Airport, with auto thrust functioning normally by the end of the flight.

While all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported, the aircraft’s nose radome — the forward part of the plane that houses radar and navigation systems — was heavily damaged. Post-landing checks confirmed the structural damage.

Videos shared on social media showed terrified passengers during the flight, many holding onto their seats and praying as the aircraft rocked violently. Passengers praised the crew for their professionalism and calmness during the ordeal.

IndiGo Airlines later confirmed the incident in a public statement, noting that the crew followed protocol and the passengers were attended to on arrival. “The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance,” IndiGo said.

The DGCA has launched a formal investigation into the incident, reviewing how the situation was handled and the reasons behind the denial of alternate routes.

This event has highlighted the risks of limited airspace access during regional tensions and raised concerns over pilot and passenger safety in similar future scenarios.

