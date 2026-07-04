IndiGo Flight Misses Landing Twice Amid Heavy Mumbai Downpour; Pilot Safely Diverts Aircraft To Surat

Flight 6E6544 operated by IndiGo airline flying from Varanasi to Mumbai had to perform two unsuccessful attempts to land at Mumbai Airport on Saturday due to heavy rainfall, reduced visibility, and strong crosswinds that posed dangerous conditions for landing at the airport. Rather than taking further chances, the pilot decided to contact the air traffic control and divert the flight to Surat airport located in Gujarat, which managed to land successfully with more than 180 passengers onboard.

Pilot’s quick IndiGo decision avoids risk during Mumbai weather

Although the IndiGo plane arrived at Mumbai near its scheduled time, it couldn’t land because of incessant rains and poor visibility conditions. The pilot decided to divert the plane to Surat after two attempts at landing failed.

Fortunately, the flight landed safely without hurting any of the 180-plus passengers onboard, despite the weather problems.

IndiGo plane’s “zero gravity” story refuted

An early report had mentioned “zero gravity” as one of the reasons why the plane couldn’t land. However, aviators said this claim was baseless. There is no “zero gravity” condition in the operations of commercial airlines.

According to reports, the real reasons were poor visibility, heavy rain and strong crosswinds, which made landing unsafe. The IndiGo pilot’s decision to divert the flight was taken purely in the interest of passenger safety.

Passengers delayed as IndiGo arranges alternatives

This unplanned detour caused delay to many passengers, who missed their connecting flights. In an official statement, the spokesperson for IndiGo stated, “The safety of our passengers is our top priority. Alternate plans will be made once weather conditions permit.”

The airline added that it is arranging onward travel from Surat to Mumbai through road transport or alternate flights. The incident once again highlighted how IndiGo and other airlines are adjusting operations as heavy monsoon weather continues to impact Mumbai.

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