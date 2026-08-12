IndiGo Flight’s Left Engine Fails Before Chennai Landing: How Pilots Brought 224 People to Safety

A complete emergency was declared at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday midnight due to a reported malfunction of the left engine of an IndiGo plane which was coming from Kolkata. As per reports, Flight 6E-723 experienced trouble in the left engine, including oil leakage. The pilots of the aircraft immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Fire Tenders, Rescue Teams Deployed

Emergency units were placed on standby even before the aircraft landed. Fire tenders, rescue teams and medical units were prepared just by the runway. The plane was scheduled to land in Chennai at 11:30 pm. The plane landed at 11:37 pm on Runway 25 despite the reported trouble in its engine. There were 224 people on board, comprising passengers and crew members. The airport authority declared the emergency at 11.29, a minute before the plane landed.

Chennai Airport Confirms Safe Landing

After the aircraft landed, emergency personnel inspected it. Passengers were allowed to disembark after the necessary checks were completed. The full emergency was formally withdrawn at 11:47 pm. Chennai Airport later confirmed that flight operations remained normal.

In an official statement, the airport said: “A Full Emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition.”

After declaring the full emergency, the necessary emergency response arrangements were initiated to ensure safe arrival of the aircraft.

The statement added that “The aircraft subsequently landed safely at 2337 IST on Runway 25, with 224 persons on board.” The airport also confirmed that the “Full Emergency was formally withdrawn at 2347 HRS. All operations normal.”

No Injuries Reported

All 224 people on the IndiGo flight were reported safe. There were no reports of injuries following the incident. The emergency response was precautionary and was put in place to ensure the aircraft could land safely. Normal operations continued at Chennai airport after the emergency was withdrawn.