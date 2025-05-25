IndiGo Issues Fresh Travel Advisory: Flight Operations Are Back To Normal After Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR

IndiGo Airlines has issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers flying out of Delhi, stating that with clearer skies returning over the capital, flight operations have now resumed normalcy.

The advisory follows a spell of intense rain and gusty winds that lashed Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas and disrupting flight schedules. The sudden downpour had prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching up to 100 km/h.

#6ETravelAdvisory: With clearer skies over #Delhi, flight operations are back to normal.

As a result, several flights were delayed or diverted, and passengers were advised to stay updated through airline platforms. IndiGo acknowledged the weather-related disruptions and thanked travellers for their patience.

With conditions now improving, the airline recommends checking flight status before heading to the airport and allowing extra time for travel, given the lingering impact on road and terminal traffic.

