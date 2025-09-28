LIVE TV
Home > India > Indigo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, MD Issues Red Alert

Indigo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, MD Issues Red Alert

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 28, 2025 13:15:11 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Sunday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. The alert also extends to Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, as the Konkan coast prepares for a prolonged wet spell. On Saturday, Mumbai recorded persistent showers under overcast skies.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city received 30.07 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am. During the same period, the eastern suburbs registered 26.12 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 9.99 mm. The IMD warned of intense spells expected to continue through Sunday.

Airlines Advise Passengers to Travel Early

Airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers traveling through Mumbai airport due to the red alert. IndiGo warned that slow traffic and waterlogging may delay airport commutes.

The airline urged passengers to check flight updates through its app and website. Air India also advised travelers to plan extra travel time and keep track of flight operations. It stated that heavy rainfall might impact departures and arrivals and reassured passengers that ground staff would provide necessary support. Despite continuous rain, most road traffic remained unaffected, but minor delays in local train services were reported across the city.

NDRF Deploys Teams in Flood-Prone Regions

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has increased preparedness in view of the IMD red alert. Teams have already been stationed in vulnerable areas of Maharashtra. Six teams are deployed in Marathwada, with two each in Solapur and Dharashiv, and one each in Beed and Latur.

Additional teams in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur remain on standby for rapid deployment. Shri Santosh Bahadur Singh, Commandant of NDRF Pune, confirmed that the force is fully prepared to provide relief if required. Authorities have urged residents to follow official advisories and remain indoors during heavy spells.

City Prepares for Intense Rainfall

The red alert for Mumbai marks an escalation from the orange alert issued earlier on Saturday. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated areas of Mumbai and surrounding coastal districts. On Sunday morning, the Andheri subway remained closed due to waterlogging.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Other parts of Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central regions, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall. Officials said that the situation would remain under review throughout the day as rainfall continues.

Tags: indigomd issues red alert

