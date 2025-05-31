Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

The airline is also expanding its network across Assam with new routes including Guwahati-Silchar and Guwahati-Navi Mumbai flights, aiming to boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

In a major boost to Assam’s air connectivity, IndiGo Airlines will commence non-stop flights between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025.


In a major boost to Assam’s air connectivity, IndiGo Airlines will commence non-stop flights between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this significant development after a productive meeting with IndiGo leadership in New Delhi.

The expansion is part of IndiGo’s plan to enhance its flight network across Assam, covering key cities such as Jorhat, Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur. CM Sarma shared the update on his official X handle, highlighting new routes and restructured flight schedules aimed at improving regional connectivity.

“Delighted to share that IndiGo will start a direct Delhi-Jorhat flight from mid-September 2025,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also noted that the Delhi-Dibrugarh flight schedule will be modified to include a stopover at Guwahati, offering improved morning connectivity between the two major Assam capitals.

In addition to these changes, IndiGo plans to introduce a morning Guwahati-Silchar flight to address the long-standing demand from passengers. Furthermore, the airline will launch a new Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service as part of the Winter 2025-26 schedule, strengthening air travel options between Northeast India and the financial capital.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to expand air services to remote areas, the Assam CM mentioned that IndiGo will soon assess operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur.

“These initiatives are part of our government’s broader vision to enhance transportation infrastructure and regional mobility in Assam,” Sarma said. He expressed gratitude to IndiGo for their swift response and commitment to delivering quality air travel services to the people of Assam.

This new direct flight from Delhi to Jorhat is expected to spur tourism, business, and economic growth in the region by making air travel more accessible and convenient.

ALSO READ: Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security

Filed under

Delhi to Jorhat IndiGo Delhi Jorhat flight

The Bharatiya Janata Part

Delhi BJP Govt Marks 100 Days In Office, Releases ‘Workbook’ Showcasing Key Welfare Schemes
newsx

The Abe Doctrine and Japan-Russia Relations
The U.S. Food and Drug Ad

US FDA Approves Moderna’s Next-Generation COVID Vaccine for Older Adults and At-Risk Groups
Valmik Thapar, India’s

Farewell To India’s Tiger Man: Valmik Thapar Passes Away At 73
The Trump administration

Career Pathways for International Students in US Face Uncertainty Amid Trump Administration’s Visa Crackdown
Shakira's highly anticipa

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi BJP Govt Marks 100 Days In Office, Releases ‘Workbook’ Showcasing Key Welfare Schemes

Delhi BJP Govt Marks 100 Days In Office, Releases ‘Workbook’ Showcasing Key Welfare Schemes

The Abe Doctrine and Japan-Russia Relations

The Abe Doctrine and Japan-Russia Relations

US FDA Approves Moderna’s Next-Generation COVID Vaccine for Older Adults and At-Risk Groups

US FDA Approves Moderna’s Next-Generation COVID Vaccine for Older Adults and At-Risk Groups

Farewell To India’s Tiger Man: Valmik Thapar Passes Away At 73

Farewell To India’s Tiger Man: Valmik Thapar Passes Away At 73

Career Pathways for International Students in US Face Uncertainty Amid Trump Administration’s Visa Crackdown

Career Pathways for International Students in US Face Uncertainty Amid Trump Administration’s Visa Crackdown

Entertainment

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth