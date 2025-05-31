IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

The airline is also expanding its network across Assam with new routes including Guwahati-Silchar and Guwahati-Navi Mumbai flights, aiming to boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

In a major boost to Assam’s air connectivity, IndiGo Airlines will commence non-stop flights between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this significant development after a productive meeting with IndiGo leadership in New Delhi.

The expansion is part of IndiGo’s plan to enhance its flight network across Assam, covering key cities such as Jorhat, Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur. CM Sarma shared the update on his official X handle, highlighting new routes and restructured flight schedules aimed at improving regional connectivity.

During my recent meeting with the @IndiGo6E leadership in New Delhi, I urged them to enhance air connectivity to other key locations across Assam — particularly Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur.

“Delighted to share that IndiGo will start a direct Delhi-Jorhat flight from mid-September 2025,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also noted that the Delhi-Dibrugarh flight schedule will be modified to include a stopover at Guwahati, offering improved morning connectivity between the two major Assam capitals.

In addition to these changes, IndiGo plans to introduce a morning Guwahati-Silchar flight to address the long-standing demand from passengers. Furthermore, the airline will launch a new Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service as part of the Winter 2025-26 schedule, strengthening air travel options between Northeast India and the financial capital.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to expand air services to remote areas, the Assam CM mentioned that IndiGo will soon assess operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur.

“These initiatives are part of our government’s broader vision to enhance transportation infrastructure and regional mobility in Assam,” Sarma said. He expressed gratitude to IndiGo for their swift response and commitment to delivering quality air travel services to the people of Assam.

This new direct flight from Delhi to Jorhat is expected to spur tourism, business, and economic growth in the region by making air travel more accessible and convenient.

