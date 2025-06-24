How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency

On June 25, 1975, the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a nationwide emergency. The moment is marked as the darkest chapter in India’s democratic history. The Emergency lasted until March 21, 1977. This period saw the suspension of civil liberties, widespread arrests, and strict censorship of the press.

In her address on All India Radio, Gandhi announced, “The President has proclaimed the Emergency. This is nothing to panic about. I am sure you are all aware of the deep and widespread conspiracy, which has been brewing ever since I began to introduce certain progressive measures of benefit for the common man and woman in India.”

1971 Elections, Indira Gandhi’s Conviction, and Proclamation of 1975 Emergency

Indira Gandhi’s political crisis began soon after her sweeping victory in the 1971 general elections. Riding on the wave of her popularity following India’s victory in the Bangladesh war, Gandhi defeated prominent socialist leader Raj Narain by over one lakh votes. However, Narain challenged the result, filing an election petition in the Allahabad High Court. He accused Gandhi of misusing government machinery during her campaign.

On June 12, 1975, the court upheld two of the charges. First, it ruled that loudspeakers, stages, and security forces had been illegally used for her campaign. Second, it found that her aide, Yashpal Kapur, had not officially resigned from his government position before acting as her election agent.

The court dismissed other allegations, such as distributing liquor and blankets, misuse of the Indian Air Force, and excessive campaign spending, due to insufficient evidence.

1975 Emergency: Indira Gandhi Found Guilty of Electoral Malpractices

But the two confirmed violations were enough. The judgment declared Indira Gandhi guilty of electoral malpractice and disqualified her from holding elected office for six years. The Prime Minister of India was no longer allowed to be a Member of Parliament.

The ruling sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Gandhi’s supporters were stunned, while opposition leaders sensed an opportunity for change. Demonstrations broke out in cities across the country. The media covered the developments with full vigor. The focus quickly shifted to the Supreme Court for a final decision.

On June 24, the Supreme Court offered a partial stay on the verdict. Gandhi was allowed to continue as Prime Minister, but with key limitations. She could no longer vote in Parliament or draw a salary as a Member of Parliament.

President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Signs 1975 Emergency Proclamation

Just a day later, on the night of June 25, 1975, President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, acting under Article 352 of the Constitution, signed the Emergency Proclamation. The Indira Gandhi government cited national security threats as a reason for the emergency proclamation. A state of emergency was declared across India, and the nation remained under emergency rule for the next 21 months.

The Emergency period saw the suspension of fundamental rights. Thousands of political opponents were jailed without trial. The press was censored, student-led movements were quashed, and dissent of any kind was silenced. The 39th Constitutional Amendment was passed to retroactively protect Gandhi’s election from being reviewed by the judiciary.

