Indo Thai Airport Services Replaces Celebi At Mumbai Airport After Security Clearance Revoked

Indo Thai replaces Celebi NAS at Mumbai Airport after India's security revokes Celebi's clearance. MIAL assures no job losses as transition begins.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has appointed Indo Thai Airport Services as the interim ground handling agency at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The decision, effective immediately, follows the termination of concession agreements with Turkish company Celebi NAS by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which operates both Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently revoked Celebi’s security clearance, citing national security grounds. This decision followed Turkey’s public support for Pakistan and condemnation of India’s airstrikes during Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

To ensure uninterrupted service, MIAL stated that all existing Celebi NAS staff at CSMIA will be absorbed by Indo Thai on their current employment terms. “This ensures no loss of employment and continuity in service delivery to airline partners,” MIAL added.

The transition was discussed during a joint meeting with affected airlines, and Indo Thai—already operational at nine Indian airports—will lease all Celebi-owned ground handling equipment for now.

MIAL also confirmed that a Request for Proposal (RFP) process will be initiated within three days to select a long-term ground handling partner, expected to be appointed within the next three months.

Meanwhile, Celebi Aviation India has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the BCAS order. The company maintains that it is fully compliant with Indian laws, including aviation, tax, and national security regulations, and has denied all allegations concerning its ownership or operations.

Separately, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has also ended partnerships with Celebi for both ground handling and cargo services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Celebi has operated in India for over 15 years, offering services at major airports including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The company claims to manage 58,000 flights and handle 540,000 tonnes of cargo annually, employing more than 10,000 people nationwide.

However, the BCAS clearance issued in November 2022 has now been revoked, allegedly due to Turkey’s increased military collaboration with Pakistan, including the use of Turkish drones in recent hostile engagements involving India.

