Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Arrives In Delhi for 76th Republic Day Celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in India on Thursday night for his first official visit to the country as the head of state.

Advertisement
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Arrives In Delhi for 76th Republic Day Celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in India on Thursday night for his first official visit to the country as the head of state. His visit comes as he has been invited to attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, where he will be the chief guest. This marks a significant moment in the ongoing strengthening of ties between India and Indonesia.

Warm Welcome for Indonesian President Subianto

Upon his arrival in Delhi, President Subianto was warmly welcomed by India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the welcoming message on social media platform ‘X’, saying, “A warm welcome to President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India.”

Jaiswal also highlighted that this visit would help further “strengthen India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” a collaboration that has seen steady growth in recent years.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During his visit, President Subianto and Indian officials are expected to finalize several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in various sectors. These discussions are set to enhance the already strong bond between the two countries, focusing on defense, trade, maritime cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

Historical Significance: Republic Day Celebrations

President Subianto’s participation in the Republic Day celebrations is historically significant. He will be the fourth Indonesian president to grace India’s Republic Day. The first Indonesian president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India’s first Republic Day in 1950. Adding to the occasion, a 352-member Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This will be the first time that such a contingent from Indonesia will take part in a national day parade abroad.

India-Indonesia Relations Over the Years

The relationship between India and Indonesia has seen remarkable growth in recent years. In 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indonesia, where the two nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During this visit, both countries adopted a Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring their growing strategic collaboration.

In November 2023, Prime Minister Modi met President Subianto at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

A Strong Maritime and Trade Partnership Between India And Indonesia

As close maritime neighbors, India and Indonesia have shared cultural and trade ties for over a millennium. Indonesia plays an important role in India’s Act East Policy, and it is one of India’s largest trading partners in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region. In 2023, the trade volume between India and Indonesia reached USD 29.40 billion, reflecting the growing economic ties.

Indian investments in Indonesia are also significant, totaling USD 1.56 billion. These investments span various sectors, including infrastructure, power, textiles, steel, automotive, mining, banking, and consumer goods.

Defense and Security Cooperation

India and Indonesia have also been expanding their defense and security cooperation. In 2018, both countries signed a defense cooperation agreement, marking a significant step in strengthening military relations. The growing collaboration in defense is indicative of the trust and strategic alignment between the two nations.

Cultural Ties and Indian Diaspora in Indonesia

Indonesia is home to a large Indian-origin population, with around 150,000 people of Indian descent living in the country. Their ancestors had migrated to Indonesia in the 19th and 20th centuries, contributing to the cultural fabric of the nation.

Additionally, there are around 14,000 Indian nationals living in Indonesia today. This community includes professionals in various fields, such as entrepreneurs, engineers, chartered accountants, IT professionals, consultants, and bankers. These individuals play an important role in the ongoing ties between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Trump Cancels The Biden-Era App Designed To Aid Illegal Migrants In Achieving Legal Status

Filed under

76th Republic Day Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Child Deaths In England Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels, Study Reveals

Child Deaths In England Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels, Study Reveals

Eowyn: Ireland Faces One Of Its Most Severe Storms

Eowyn: Ireland Faces One Of Its Most Severe Storms

Mahakumbh 2025: J-K Lieutenant Takes A dip At The Sangam Triveni

Mahakumbh 2025: J-K Lieutenant Takes A dip At The Sangam Triveni

Bengaluru: Husband Sets Self On Fire After Failed Plea to Withdraw Divorce Petition

Bengaluru: Husband Sets Self On Fire After Failed Plea to Withdraw Divorce Petition

Rubio Orders Staff To Halt Passport Applications With ‘X’ Gender Markers

Rubio Orders Staff To Halt Passport Applications With ‘X’ Gender Markers

Entertainment

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really Going On

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox