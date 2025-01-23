Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in India on Thursday night for his first official visit to the country as the head of state.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in India on Thursday night for his first official visit to the country as the head of state. His visit comes as he has been invited to attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, where he will be the chief guest. This marks a significant moment in the ongoing strengthening of ties between India and Indonesia.

Warm Welcome for Indonesian President Subianto

Upon his arrival in Delhi, President Subianto was warmly welcomed by India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the welcoming message on social media platform ‘X’, saying, “A warm welcome to President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India.”

Jaiswal also highlighted that this visit would help further “strengthen India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” a collaboration that has seen steady growth in recent years.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During his visit, President Subianto and Indian officials are expected to finalize several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in various sectors. These discussions are set to enhance the already strong bond between the two countries, focusing on defense, trade, maritime cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

Historical Significance: Republic Day Celebrations

President Subianto’s participation in the Republic Day celebrations is historically significant. He will be the fourth Indonesian president to grace India’s Republic Day. The first Indonesian president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India’s first Republic Day in 1950. Adding to the occasion, a 352-member Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This will be the first time that such a contingent from Indonesia will take part in a national day parade abroad.

India-Indonesia Relations Over the Years

The relationship between India and Indonesia has seen remarkable growth in recent years. In 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indonesia, where the two nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During this visit, both countries adopted a Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring their growing strategic collaboration.

In November 2023, Prime Minister Modi met President Subianto at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

A Strong Maritime and Trade Partnership Between India And Indonesia

As close maritime neighbors, India and Indonesia have shared cultural and trade ties for over a millennium. Indonesia plays an important role in India’s Act East Policy, and it is one of India’s largest trading partners in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region. In 2023, the trade volume between India and Indonesia reached USD 29.40 billion, reflecting the growing economic ties.

Indian investments in Indonesia are also significant, totaling USD 1.56 billion. These investments span various sectors, including infrastructure, power, textiles, steel, automotive, mining, banking, and consumer goods.

Defense and Security Cooperation

India and Indonesia have also been expanding their defense and security cooperation. In 2018, both countries signed a defense cooperation agreement, marking a significant step in strengthening military relations. The growing collaboration in defense is indicative of the trust and strategic alignment between the two nations.

Cultural Ties and Indian Diaspora in Indonesia

Indonesia is home to a large Indian-origin population, with around 150,000 people of Indian descent living in the country. Their ancestors had migrated to Indonesia in the 19th and 20th centuries, contributing to the cultural fabric of the nation.

Additionally, there are around 14,000 Indian nationals living in Indonesia today. This community includes professionals in various fields, such as entrepreneurs, engineers, chartered accountants, IT professionals, consultants, and bankers. These individuals play an important role in the ongoing ties between the two countries.