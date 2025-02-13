Indra Kumari Leaves Abusive Husband, Marries Loan Recovery Agent

Loan agents frequently visited Indra's village to collect loan repayments. What started as a professional relationship soon turned into casual conversations, and over time, Indra and Pawan developed a romantic relationship.

In Bihar, Indra Kumari’s marriage to Nakul Sharma in 2022 quickly turned into a nightmare. Nakul, an alcoholic, allegedly abused Indra physically and mentally. Unable to endure the constant torment, Indra felt trapped in her marriage and began searching for a way out.

During this time, she met Pawan Kumar Yadav, a loan recovery agent who worked for a finance company. Pawan frequently visited her village to collect loan repayments. What started as a professional relationship soon turned into casual conversations, and over time, Indra and Pawan developed a romantic relationship.

For five months, they kept their relationship secret. As their bond grew stronger, Indra made the life-changing decision to leave her abusive husband. On February 4, 2025, Indra and Pawan eloped to Asansol, West Bengal, where Indra’s aunt lived. After spending some time there, they returned to Jamui.

On February 11, 2025, they got married in a small, emotional ceremony at Bhutnath Temple near Tripurari Ghat, following traditional Hindu customs. The wedding video quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention.

While Pawan’s family accepted the marriage, Indra’s family strongly opposed it. They filed an FIR against Pawan, accusing him of abducting Indra. Despite the legal challenges and threats from her family, Indra stood by her decision, insisting she married Pawan willingly.

In response to the growing tension, Indra and Pawan sought protection from the local authorities, fearing retaliation from Indra’s family and backlash from the community.

While many sympathize with Indra’s escape from an abusive marriage, others criticize her decision to marry a loan shark. This case highlights serious issues like domestic violence and the difficulties women face when trying to break free from toxic relationships. It also raises questions about societal attitudes towards marriage and choice, particularly in rural India. Despite the criticism, Indra is determined to build a new life with Pawan, free from the violence of her past marriage.

