Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
Indus Waters Treaty Suspended Until Pakistan Ends Terrorism: Jaishankar

India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan until cross-border terrorism ends. Jaishankar affirms no dialogue beyond terror, reaffirms stand on PoK.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended Until Pakistan Ends Terrorism: Jaishankar


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has declared that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to dismantle its cross-border terror infrastructure. The statement, made during the inauguration of the Honduras embassy in New Delhi, reinforces India’s uncompromising stance on terrorism and bilateral engagement.

Jaishankar emphasized that the only subject India is willing to discuss regarding Jammu & Kashmir is the return of the territory currently under Pakistan’s illegal occupation (PoK). He said, “We are open to discussing that (return of PoK) with Pakistan… I want our positions to be very clear. The government’s position is very, very clear.”

India Refuses Mediation, Reiterates Bilateralism

In response to foreign offers, including former US President Donald Trump’s past offer to mediate on Kashmir, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s position: no third-party involvement. He reiterated that India’s engagement with Pakistan will strictly remain bilateral and limited to discussions on terrorism.

“That (bilateralism) has been a national consensus for years. The Prime Minister made it very clear that talks with Pakistan will only be about terror. Pakistan has a list of terrorists to hand over and a terrorist infrastructure that must be dismantled,” Jaishankar said.

Indus Waters Treaty on Hold Amid Terror Charges

Asked about the Indus Waters Treaty, Jaishankar clarified that it has been put on hold and will continue to be suspended unless Pakistan takes verifiable and permanent action to curb terrorism. He stressed that the treaty’s continuation depends on Pakistan’s behavior.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, grants India control over the eastern rivers Beas, Ravi, and Sutlej and Pakistan over the western rivers Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum. India retains limited rights over the western rivers for non-consumptive uses like hydropower generation and irrigation.

India Questions Treaty’s Relevance Amid New Realities

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier pointed out that the treaty was originally signed in a spirit of goodwill and friendship, as stated in its preamble. However, Pakistan has repeatedly violated this spirit through decades of state-sponsored terrorism, the ministry said.

India also cited climate change, demographic pressures, and technological advancements as reasons why the treaty may no longer suit current realities. “Pakistan has held these principles in abeyance,” the ministry noted, adding that new regional dynamics necessitate a re-evaluation of such agreements.

ALSO READ: Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter

