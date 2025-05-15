Indus Waters Treaty To Remain Suspended Until Pakistan Ends Cross-Border Terrorism, Says S Jaishankar

India has made it clear that peace on paper is not enough—cross-border terrorism must end first. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to dismantle terror networks.

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, reaffirmed on Thursday that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will remain suspended until Pakistan effectively and irreversibly halts cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar emphasized, “The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped.” He further stated, “The only thing which remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory.”

Ceasefire Does Not Affect Suspension of Treaty

This declaration follows India’s clarification on Tuesday that its recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan does not alter previous measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The treaty, signed in 1960, governs the sharing of water resources between the two countries but has been put on hold due to ongoing security concerns.

Earlier on Thursday, The Times of India reported, citing official sources, that Pakistan had made a recent appeal to India to reconsider its decision to suspend the treaty, highlighting the critical dependence of millions of people on the shared water resources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A senior source told The Times of India, “The treaty was negotiated in a spirit of goodwill and good neighbourliness. That is why we persisted with it despite the fact that it was flawed and loaded against India. However, Pakistan’s refusal to rein in the terrorists has knocked the very premise underpinning the treaty.”

The report noted that Pakistan’s communication to India came just days after both countries reached a ceasefire understanding following a tense four-day military standoff.

Why Was the Indus Waters Treaty Suspended?

The Indus Waters Treaty was suspended by India in response to the deadly terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, triggering a series of strong retaliatory actions by India on April 23.

Alongside suspending the treaty, India shut down the integrated check post at the Attari border and reduced the staff strength at the Pakistani High Commission in India as further punitive measures.

Also Read: ‘Pakistan Ran Like A Scared Dog’: Ex-Pentagon Official Michael Rubin On Operation Sindoor