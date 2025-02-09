Industrialist Janardhan Rao Brutally Murdered By Grandson Over Property Dispute In Hyderabad

The shocking crime, driven by a property dispute, saw Rao being stabbed 73 times. The accused also attacked his mother, Sarojini Devi, before fleeing the scene.

Prominent industrialist and chairman of Veljan Group of Companies, Velamati Chandrasekhara (VC) Janardhana Rao (86), was brutally murdered by his grandson Kilaru Kirti Teja (29) at his residence in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. The murder, which stemmed from a heated property dispute, took place late Thursday night.

According to Panjagutta police, Kirti Teja stabbed his grandfather 73 times in a fit of rage after an argument over the distribution of company shares. Rao had recently transferred shares worth Rs. 4 crore to Teja’s name, but the accused was reportedly dissatisfied with his share in the inheritance.

Brutal Attack Leaves Family In Shock

The incident unfolded when Sarojini Devi, Janardhana Rao’s daughter and Kirti Teja’s mother, visited her father’s home with her son. While she briefly stepped away to prepare tea, Teja seized the moment and launched a frenzied knife attack on his grandfather. Hearing Rao’s desperate cries for help, Sarojini Devi rushed back to intervene, but her son turned on her as well, stabbing her four times.

Accused Threatened Guard, Fled The Scene

The household guard, Veera Babu, attempted to intervene but was threatened by the accused and prevented from stopping the assault. Following the attack, Kirti Teja fled the crime scene before authorities arrived.

Sarojini Devi was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Police Investigation And Suspicions

The police launched an immediate manhunt and took Kirti Teja into custody on Saturday. Authorities are also investigating reports that he may be a drug addict, as per initial suspicions. The accused had recently returned from the United States after completing his Master’s degree.

A case of murder has been registered against Teja, and further investigations are underway. The brutal killing has left the business community and family members in shock, highlighting a tragic fallout of a family property dispute.

