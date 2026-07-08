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Home > India News > Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

Indian Army foils a major LoC infiltration bid in Uri, recovering arms and ammunition. A massive search operation remains underway in the area following an early morning exchange of fire at the Double OP Post.

Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 00:11 IST

The Indian Army on Tuesday foiled a major infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector. According to reports, a massive cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the operation. Reports claim that an army unit deployed at a forward position spotted a suspicious individual carrying a backpack, moving towards the LoC. The security forces quickly challenged the person and opened fire, foiling the infiltration bid.

Arms and Ammunition Recovered by Army in Uri

According to reports, on Tuesday, the Indian Army foiled the infiltration bid after opening fire on a person moving towards the LoC with a backpack. Subsequently, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. During the search, troops recovered two AK-56 rifles, two AK magazines, around 200 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one pistol, two pistol magazines, five hand grenades, five packets of cigarettes, and a backpack.

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Massive Search Underway

A massive search operation remains underway in the area following an early morning exchange of fire at the Double OP Post. Senior Army and police officers have visited the site, and the area continues to remain under strict surveillance.

Bilawal Bhutto Criticizes India, Threatens War

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticized India’s decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance. Bhutto stated that Pakistan is prepared to defend its sovereignty. Bhutto’s remarks followed statements from Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, who challenged India’s unilateral suspension of the agreement, insisting that the 1960 treaty remains valid and legally binding.

Also Read: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

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Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway
Tags: arms recovered Jammu KashmirBilawal Bhutto Indus Waters Treatyhome-hero-pos-1Indian Army LoC UriUri infiltration foiled

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Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

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Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

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Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway
Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway
Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway
Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

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