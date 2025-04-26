Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
‘Innocent People Shouldn’t Be Punished’: Pakistani Families Rush Home After PM Modi’s Ultimatum

On Friday, several Pakistani families lined up, suitcases in hand, waiting to return home after the Indian government suddenly told all Pakistani nationals to leave the country.

'Innocent People Shouldn't Be Punished': Pakistani Families Rush Home After PM Modi's Ultimatum

Several Pakistani families lined up waiting to return home after the Indian government told Pakistani nationals to leave the country.


On Friday, a heartbreaking scene unfolded at the Attari border in Amritsar. Several Pakistani families lined up, suitcases in hand, waiting to return home after the Indian government suddenly told all Pakistani nationals to leave the country.

The move came just days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people and injured many more. With tensions running high, authorities ordered Pakistani visitors to exit India immediately.

Rashid’s Family: A Wedding Trip Cut Short

Among the many people affected was Mohammad Rashid and his family. They had come to India on April 10, excited to attend Rashid’s niece’s wedding. Their plan was to stay for about 45 days, spending time with family and celebrating.

Instead, just 15 days into their trip, they found themselves packing up and heading back home.
Speaking at the border, Rashid shared what happened:
“We had to leave the wedding midway. Police officials approached us and told us to leave India immediately. It was terrifying. We had never expected something like this,” he said.

“We Were So Excited to Be Here,” Says Rashid’s Wife

Rashid’s wife, Baskari, looked heartbroken as she talked about the sudden end to their visit. She said they hadn’t been to India in 10 years, and this trip was supposed to be special — a chance to reconnect with family after so long.

“I came to India after 10 years to meet my family and attend my niece’s wedding, but I couldn’t even attend it properly. We were told to leave urgently. Innocent people like us shouldn’t be punished,” she said.

Their excitement quickly turned into fear and sadness as they were told to leave without even getting to fully celebrate the wedding they had traveled so far to attend.

Rashid: “Violence Shouldn’t Happen to Anyone”

Even though they were forced to leave, Rashid made it clear that he and his family condemned the Pahalgam terror attack completely.

“We denounce this horrific attack. Whether the victims are Hindu or Muslim, such violence should not happen to anyone,” he said.

It was a heartfelt reminder that ordinary people on both sides just want peace — not violence and hatred.

