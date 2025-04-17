Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Innocent Teachers to Continue’: Supreme Court On Job Loss Crisis in West Bengal Schools

‘Innocent Teachers to Continue’: Supreme Court On Job Loss Crisis in West Bengal Schools

In a major relief for many assistant teachers in West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that those who were “untainted” and lost their jobs due to an earlier court verdict could continue teaching. The decision, the court said, was made keeping in mind the interest of students across the state.

‘Innocent Teachers to Continue’: Supreme Court On Job Loss Crisis in West Bengal Schools

Supreme Court said that those who were “untainted” and lost their jobs in West Bengal due to an earlier verdict could continue teaching.


In a major relief for many assistant teachers in West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that those who were “untainted” and lost their jobs due to an earlier court verdict could continue teaching. The decision, the court said, was made keeping in mind the interest of students across the state.

The court’s latest direction comes just weeks after a bombshell judgment on April 3, which cancelled the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-sponsored and aided schools. The mass termination came after the apex court found serious irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process carried out by the School Service Commission (SSC).

Court Orders New Recruitment Drive by December

The top court also ordered the West Bengal government to begin a fresh recruitment process by May 31, with the entire hiring procedure to be wrapped up by December 31. The idea is to bring in a clean, transparent system to replace the flawed one that had earlier allowed large-scale fraud.

The bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar made it clear that while the recruitment process of 2016 was fundamentally compromised, those candidates who had no role in the corruption should not be punished.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier Judgment Canceled Over 25,000 Appointments

Back on April 3, the same bench had delivered a hard-hitting verdict where it cancelled more than 25,000 appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff. The court had found that the entire recruitment process was manipulated, with many candidates being appointed through unfair means.

In its detailed order, the court said that the scale of manipulation had “compromised the integrity of the entire selection process”, making it legally impossible to retain the appointments.

The verdict caused an uproar in the state, leaving thousands of employees jobless overnight. While the court aimed to clean up corruption, many of those affected said they had no idea there was any fraud and were caught up in the mess through no fault of their own.

Since then, these “untainted” teachers have been pleading for justice. They’ve taken to the streets and have been protesting through sit-ins, asking the state government and the SSC to find a way to identify the honest candidates and reinstate them.

Deserving” Teachers Demand to Be Heard

Teachers who believe they were fairly selected have argued that the SSC failed to separate genuine candidates from those who got their jobs through cheating or political influence.

They’ve also said it’s unfair to treat all 25,000 staffers as guilty, when in fact many were just victims of a broken system.

Mamata Banerjee Promises Support

Adding to the emotional weight of the issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently met with thousands of these affected teachers and support staff. She promised to stand by them and offer her full support.

“I stand by those who lost their jobs in schools in Bengal. I will do everything to restore their dignity,” Mamata said at the public gathering last week, where many jobless teachers turned up in tears.

Also Read: Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Filed under

Bengal teachers West Bengal Schools

newsx

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web...
newsx

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says...
Stock Market Updates: Ind

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over...
From crunchy pani puri to

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch
FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncover

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion
A strange video showing b

Viral: Aliens Once Again? Mysterious Colorful Objects Hovered Over Canadian Skies Sparking Discussions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web Tasks

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web...

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says Suicide Note

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says...

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over 1%

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over...

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave