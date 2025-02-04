Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Inquiry Reveals Rare Transmission System Failure Behind ALH Crash

A rare failure in the transmission system of a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) led to a tragic crash in Porbandar, Gujarat, on January 5, killing two pilots and an aircrew diver.

A rare failure in the transmission system of a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) led to a tragic crash in Porbandar, Gujarat, on January 5, killing two pilots and an aircrew diver. The crash has prompted a detailed investigation and the grounding of the military’s fleet of ALH helicopters.

A comprehensive analysis by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) revealed that the failure of a critical transmission component, most likely the swashplate assembly, compromised the helicopter’s motion control, leading to the crash. This defect is unprecedented in the ALH’s operational history.

In response to the crash, a defect investigation committee (DIC) has been formed, comprising officials from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The committee will submit a report within four weeks to recommend corrective actions.

Grounding of ALH Fleet

The military’s fleet of approximately 330 ALHs remains grounded for comprehensive safety inspections. The armed version, Rudra, has also been grounded. Inspections will focus on the transmission system, gearbox, and rotor hub to ensure flight safety.

The ALH, developed by Bengaluru-based HAL, has faced around 15 accidents over the past five years. A previous crash in September near Porbandar also led to the suspension of ALH operations by the coast guard. Following safety inspections, the helicopters were cleared for flying but only after implementing critical safety upgrades.

The ALH fleet underwent a significant design review and control system replacement in 2023. This included upgrades to improve airworthiness. Despite these efforts, the recent crash has highlighted ongoing concerns about the safety and reliability of the helicopter’s transmission and control systems.

Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), former director general of the Centre for Air Power Studies, emphasized the importance of transmission and control systems for flight safety. “Any failure can result in a catastrophic accident. The ALH should resume flying only after resolving the safety issue,” he said.

The inspection will focus on safety, crack detection, and the integrity of critical components, including the main drive flexible shaft and rotor assemblies. If the issue is straightforward, the helicopters may be cleared in batches for flying. If not, the fleet will remain grounded until comprehensive fixes are implemented.

Future Course of Action

The DIC’s findings will determine the steps needed to rectify the transmission system issue and ensure safe flight operations. The wreckage of the crashed helicopter has been transported to Bengaluru for further examination.

The Dhruv ALH has served as a workhorse for the Indian armed forces and the coast guard. The recent crash underscores the need for stringent quality control, robust maintenance protocols, and swift remedial measures to restore confidence in this vital fleet.

ALH Crash

