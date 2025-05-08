INS Vikrant Strikes Pakistan Navy Bases in Karachi and Ormara, Triggers Massive Fires

Indian Navy Joins Military Operations After Air Force’s Precision Strikes; Naval Assault Targets Critical Pakistani Ports. After the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian Navy has now stepped into action.

After the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian Navy has now stepped into action. The Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, stationed in the Arabian Sea, has reportedly launched missile strikes on key Pakistani naval bases, causing major destruction and panic along Pakistan’s coastline.

Naval Attack Sparks Fires Across Karachi Port Area

According to defence sources, INS Vikrant has fired multiple missiles at Pakistan’s Karachi and Ormara ports. The attacks have caused massive fires at both locations, with smoke seen billowing across the city.

“INS Vikrant ne Karachi ko nishane par lekar bhaari tabahi machani shuru kar di hai. Nausena ke hamle se Karachi ke bandargah samet shehar mein bhaari aag lagi hui hai,” sources said, confirming the extent of the damage.

Witnesses and local reports suggest that flames engulfed key parts of the Karachi port, spreading panic among residents. People living in coastal areas were seen fleeing toward inland regions to escape the chaos.

Ormara and Karachi Naval Bases Suffer Major Hits

Both Karachi and Ormara are home to major Pakistani naval bases. These facilities reportedly house warships, submarines, and top military headquarters.

“INS Vikrant se Pakistan ke Karachi aur Ormara bandargah par kai missilein daagi gayi hain. Jisse dono port par bhayankar aag lag gayi hai,” said a defence official.

With the Indian Navy’s focused assault, both ports are believed to be heavily damaged. The extent of destruction at these naval bases could severely weaken Pakistan’s maritime defence capabilities.

“INS Vikrant ne in dono Navy base ko barbaad karke Pakistan nausena ko kaafi had tak pangu karne mein safalta pa li hai,” the report added.

Indian Navy Operation Still Underway

The naval operation is still ongoing, and sources indicate that India’s strategic aim is to neutralize Pakistan’s offensive military positions along its southern coast. Indian Navy forces continue to monitor developments from sea, ensuring the operation’s objectives are met.

“Aabhi Bharatiya Nausena ka operation jaari hai,” defence officials confirmed.

INS Vikrant: India’s Floating Air Base

Pakistan had long feared the deployment of INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea, and now that concern has materialized into reality. As India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant serves as a massive floating airbase capable of launching and supporting combat aircraft at sea.

“Pakistan ko pehle se hi Arab Sagar mein INS Vikrant ki tainati se darr sata raha tha. Is vimanvahak pot ki tainati ka matlab 30 MiG-29K fighter jeton ki sir par tainati thi,” a source stated.

This warship moves with a fleet that includes destroyers, frigates, refuelling ships, and submarines, making it a formidable naval force. Experts say it is nearly impossible to challenge Vikrant’s power at sea.

“Yeh paani mein tairta hua Bharat ka vishal air base hai… jiske chalte is yudhpot se takra paana lagbhag naamumkin hai,” added a naval expert.