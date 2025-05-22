Indian security forces are now engaged in one of the largest anti-Maoist offensives in recent memory, as the central government intensifies efforts to crush the decades-old armed insurgency in the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh.

Indian security forces are now engaged in one of the largest anti-Maoist offensives in recent memory, as the central government intensifies efforts to crush the decades-old armed insurgency in the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh. The remote, densely forested area of the Karrigatta hills — which stretch across the states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana — has effectively become a battleground, with over 10,000 soldiers deployed in what is being called “Operation Zero” or “Operation Kagar.”

This large-scale mission marks a dramatic escalation in the government’s push to wipe out Maoist fighters, also known as Naxals, from India’s mineral-rich heartlands.

Escalation Under BJP Rule

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took charge in both Chhattisgarh and at the Centre, operations against Maoists have grown far more aggressive. At least 201 alleged rebels have been killed this year alone — a stark rise compared to the 141 who were killed between 2020 and 2023 when the Congress party governed the state.

On Wednesday, at least 27 Maoists were reported killed, including a top commander. In total, over 400 alleged rebels have been killed in the past 16 months.

But the surge in killings has sparked concern among rights groups and opposition leaders. Many are questioning whether these encounters are genuine, with reports suggesting that several of those who died were innocent tribal villagers — Adivasis — caught in the crossfire.

A History of Rebellion That Began in 1967

The Maoist rebellion in India has its roots in a peasant uprising in 1967 in the village of Naxalbari, West Bengal — from which the term “Naxal” originates. Communist leaders Kanu Sanyal, Charu Majumdar, and Jungle Santal had launched a movement against feudal landlords, demanding land rights for the rural poor.

They founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) in 1969, rejecting the democratic route and choosing an armed struggle inspired by Mao Zedong’s revolutionary ideology in China.

But after initial momentum, the movement suffered a blow. “By 1973, at least 32,000 Naxalites or sympathisers had been jailed across India,” Kanu Sanyal told this reporter in 2010. “Many were killed in fake encounters. And when the Emergency was declared in June 1975, it was clear—the sun had almost set on the Naxalite movement.” Sanyal died in 2010, apparently by suicide.

The Rise and Fall of Maoist Factions

Though the original CPI(ML) splintered into over 20 smaller groups, some continued the armed struggle. One key offshoot, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) People’s War, was founded in Andhra Pradesh in 1980. Another, the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), operated in Bihar and West Bengal.

In 2004, the two factions merged to form the Communist Party of India (Maoist), now India’s largest Maoist outfit. The group’s most recent general secretary, Nambala Keshava Rao — also known as Basavaraj — was reportedly killed by Indian forces in Bastar this week.

Amit Shah’s Deadline: ‘Naxal-Free by 2026’

Home Minister Amit Shah has been personally overseeing the campaign. “I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026,” he declared on X after the latest round of killings in Karrigatta Hills.

Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai echoed the sentiment: “This action is part of the broader efforts, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to make India free from Naxalism. This is a decisive phase, and we are advancing rapidly in that direction.”

Cutting-Edge Tech, Helicopters and 66,000 Troops

Nearly 66,000 personnel — including paramilitary forces and special units — are now operating across Chhattisgarh. In Bastar alone, the government has built around 320 security camps, each staffed with up to 1,200 personnel.

High-tech surveillance tools like drones with thermal cameras are being used to monitor the thick forests. Helicopters have been brought in for rapid troop deployment and air support.

But local residents have alleged that drone-based bombings have taken place in parts of Bastar — a claim denied by the Indian forces.

Innocent Lives at Risk, Say Activists

Human rights activists argue that the military offensive is harming the very people it claims to protect. “Since 2024, violence, human rights violations, and militarisation have increased sharply in Bastar. Innocent tribals are being killed in fake encounters,” said Junas Tirkey, president of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) in Chhattisgarh.

According to the PUCL, at least 11 cases of alleged fake encounters have been reported in the last year and a half.

Villagers Allege Fake Encounters, Justice Remains Distant

One such case occurred on March 25 in Bordga village, Bijapur. Police said they killed three Maoists, including Sudhakar, Pandru Atra, and Mannu Barsa. But villagers tell a different story — they claim the police raided their village at night, detained 17 people, later shot three, and took the rest away.

“It’s true that Sudhakar was a Maoist and came to visit someone in the village. But the police captured Sudhakar, my brother and others alive, took them away, and later shot them, falsely declaring it an encounter,” said Manesh Barsa, brother of one of the victims.

The police denied wrongdoing. Inspector General Pattilingam Sundarraj argued that Maoists pressure villagers into making false accusations against security forces.

The Red Corridor Shrinks, But the Conflict Persists

Once known as the “Red Corridor,” Maoist influence stretched across vast parts of eastern and central India. In the 2000s, they controlled nearly one-third of India’s mineral-rich tribal belt. But that reach has since declined drastically. In 2013, Maoists were active in 126 districts — by April 2024, that number dropped to just 38.

Much of that reduction is credited to operations like “Green Hunt” launched during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure. Singh had called Maoism the country’s “biggest internal security threat.”

Can Armed Force Alone Defeat an Ideology?

Despite recent military successes, many experts and former officials remain skeptical about whether firepower alone can end the conflict.

“Even if they are eliminated from Bastar, Maoism is an ideology that cannot be defeated through violence alone,” said former Director General of Police Vishwaranjan.

And former MP Arvind Netam summed it up bluntly: “Whether it’s the Maoists or the DRG, the one who kills is tribal and the one who dies is also tribal.”