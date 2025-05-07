Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
Inside India’s Military Missions: Past Operations Before ‘Sindoor’ You Must Know

India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam attack, killing 70 terrorists in a 25-minute strike at 1.25 am Wednesday.

Inside India’s Military Missions: Past Operations Before ‘Sindoor’ You Must Know


In a swift and strategic 25-minute military operation named ‘Operation Sindoor’, India launched precision strikes on nine terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 1:25 am on Wednesday. The mission was a direct response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 civilians dead, including a Nepali national.

According to officials, the operation targeted camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based terror group known for multiple past attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and assaults in Pulwama and Uri. The strike killed around 70 terrorists and injured over 60 others, reportedly at facilities that had trained David Headley and Ajmal Kasab.

The government described Operation Sindoor as a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible” response to Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism. This strategic military action was planned after intelligence confirmed the Pakistan deep state’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists executed men in front of their wives and partners.

The codename ‘Sindoor’ was personally chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referencing the traditional red mark worn by Hindu women after marriage. The symbolic name was selected to honour the victims of the attack, especially the women who witnessed the brutal killings of their loved ones.

Over the years, India has launched several key military operations in retaliation to Pakistan-backed terror activities:

  • Operation Bandar (2019): Conducted after the Pulwama suicide bombing, 12 Indian Air Force Mirage jets crossed the LoC and bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in Balakot, Pakistan. This was India’s first cross-border airstrike since the 1971 war.

  • Uri Surgical Strikes (2016): After a deadly Jaish attack killed 19 soldiers in Uri, elite Para Special Forces crossed into PoK and neutralised multiple terror launchpads with zero Indian casualties.

  • Operation Vijay & Safed Sagar (1999): These were executed during the Kargil War, where India reclaimed high-altitude posts captured by Pakistani forces. Safed Sagar marked a significant Air Force involvement.

  • Operation Meghdoot (1984): This was India’s response to Pakistan’s attempt to control the Siachen Glacier. Indian troops captured key passes like Bilafond La and Sia La, maintaining presence there till today.

  • Operations Cactus Lily, Trident, and Python (1971): These operations helped India defeat Pakistan during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Operation Trident was India’s first use of anti-ship missiles and successfully targeted Karachi Port, damaging Pakistan’s naval strength.

  • Operation Riddle (1965): This involved Indian forces launching offensives into Lahore and Kasur in response to Pakistani intrusion into Jammu & Kashmir.

  • Operation Ablaze (1965): This was a major mobilisation effort in Gujarat and the Rann of Kutch, laying the groundwork before the 1965 war broke out.

All these missions demonstrate India’s evolving military strategy and preparedness against terror threats, especially from across the border.

CNN reports that the Indian military remains vigilant and prepared for future threats, ensuring national security through calculated yet firm responses like Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: ‘We Are Not In Danger, We Are The Danger’ Trends On X After Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

