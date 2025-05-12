Inside Operation Sindoor: How India Used Adani Group-Owned Company’s Kamikaze Drones to Hit Terror Camps in Pakistan

India's covert military strike after the deadly Pahalgam attack marks a new chapter in counter-terror operations. At the heart of it were Indian-made SkyStriker drones, built with Israeli tech and deployed from Indian soil.

India's covert military strike after the deadly Pahalgam attack marks a new chapter in counter-terror operations.

India’s covert military strike after the deadly Pahalgam attack marks a new chapter in counter-terror operations. At the heart of it were Indian-made SkyStriker drones, built with Israeli tech and deployed from Indian soil.

The Trigger: April 22 Terror Attack in Pahalgam

Tensions between India and Pakistan, already uneasy, worsened dramatically on April 22. Terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam — often called “mini Switzerland” — killing 26 people. The attack shocked the nation and prompted swift action.

Adani-owned Alpha Design’s Sky Strikers used in Operation Sindoor pic.twitter.com/YKHfcE1pYI — India 2047 (@India2047in) May 11, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India directly blamed Pakistan for the attack. Islamabad, however, denied any involvement.

Operation Sindoor Begins: Targeting Terror Camps

India’s response came less than two weeks later. On May 7, the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, a carefully planned cross-border counter-strike. The aim was clear: destroy terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to Indian officials, the strikes were launched entirely from Indian soil, with coordinates provided by intelligence agencies. The targets were reportedly part of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Officials stressed that the operation was aimed only at eliminating terror infrastructure — not civilians or Pakistani military bases.

Meet the SkyStriker: India’s Silent Kamikaze Drone

The key weapon used in this high-risk mission was the SkyStriker drone — a loitering munition that functions like a flying bomb.

With deep pride and gratitude, we salute our Armed Forces for ‘Operation Sindoor’. Your courage inspires a united nation. At @AdaniDefence, we remain steadfast in our purpose—serving those who serve India. With respect. With resolve.

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/xvXHGM6TKA — Ashish Rajvanshi (@ashrajvanshi) May 11, 2025

These drones were co-developed by Israel’s Elbit Systems and Alpha Design Technologies, which is part of the Adani Group. They were produced at a facility in western Bengaluru.

So what exactly is the SkyStriker?

It’s a precision drone that can fly quietly and strike with deadly accuracy. It works like a mix of a drone and a missile — flying above a target area, identifying a threat, and then crashing into it with an onboard warhead.

It can carry a 5 or 10 kg explosive payload inside its fuselage.

It has an electric engine, making it nearly silent.

It is capable of low-altitude, stealthy missions.

It can hover, track, and lock onto targets, either autonomously or under human command.

In short, the SkyStriker gives the Indian military a smart, quiet, and accurate strike option that doesn’t involve risking human lives.

A Carefully Measured Response

Sources described the drone strikes as “hell on fire” for the terror camps they hit. But Indian officials were quick to clarify that their actions were not meant to provoke a full-scale war. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” said India.

The strategy, according to experts, is part of a “new normal” in India’s counter-terror approach — direct, tech-driven responses that don’t cross traditional escalation lines.

Pakistan Responds, India Pushes Back

Following the May 7 strikes, Pakistan reportedly responded with its own set of drone and munition-based attacks.

India claimed that these were “repulsed” by its armed forces, and that Islamabad was given a “befitting reply.” No official word has come out from Pakistan’s side regarding the extent of damage or casualties, but diplomatic tensions have clearly intensified.

Why This Matters: A Shift in Counter-Terror Warfare

This entire episode, from the Pahalgam attack to Operation Sindoor, highlights a sharp evolution in India’s military strategy. The use of home-grown drones in retaliation — without crossing the international border physically — shows how modern warfare is becoming more precise, technology-based, and less reliant on ground invasions.

The SkyStriker drones, once just a defense exhibition item, are now real weapons in active conflict, delivering impactful strikes without risking soldiers’ lives or escalating to a full-blown war.

As one defense analyst put it: “This is not just about revenge. It’s about redefining how India responds to terror.”