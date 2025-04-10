Inside The 26/11 Attacks: What Happened In Mumbai Between November 26–29 2008 | Explained

Here's a comprehensive look at how 10 terrorists brought India's financial capital to a standstill between November 26–29, 2008.

As the key accused Tahawwur Rana is extradited to India, the horrific memories of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks resurface. It has been over 16 years since India witnessed one of the most terrifying and coordinated terrorist attacks in its history a four-day siege that paralyzed Mumbai, claimed more than 170 lives. Here’s a comprehensive explainer on what happened between November 26 and 29, 2008, who was behind it, and how it changed India.

How the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Unfolded

On the evening of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via the Arabian Sea. They had travelled from Karachi, Pakistan, hijacked an Indian fishing trawler named Kuber, killed its crew including the captain, and landed near Badhwar Park and Sassoon Docks, close to the iconic Gateway of India.

At 9:30 PM, coordinated gunfire and explosions rocked Mumbai. The attackers split into groups and struck several high-profile, crowded locations simultaneously:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) – A bustling railway station where gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on passengers.

Leopold Café – A popular tourist café that became one of the first targets.

Cama and Albless Hospital – Where terrorists attacked policemen responding to the crisis.

Nariman House (Chabad House) – A Jewish centre where hostages were taken.

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Oberoi-Trident Hotel – Two luxury hotels where guests and staff were held hostage for days.

The Siege and Its Human Cost

While some attacks ended within hours, the siege at the Taj, Trident, and Nariman House lasted nearly 60 hours.

At Nariman House, six Jewish hostages were killed before Indian commandos ended the standoff.

At the Oberoi-Trident, hostages were rescued by the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on November 28.

The most prolonged and dramatic battle took place at the Taj Hotel, where terrorists engaged in gunfights with commandos, set parts of the building on fire, and caused massive destruction. The siege ended on the morning of November 29.

By the end of the attack:

174 people were dead, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals

Over 300 people were injured

9 of the 10 terrorists were killed

The lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was arrested. He was the only terrorist caught alive during the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai, later was hanged at Pune’s Yerwada Jail in 2012.

Who Was Behind the 26/11 Attacks?

Investigations confirmed that the attackers belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group. The operation was meticulously planned and executed with military-like precision.

The terrorists were trained in guerrilla warfare and urban combat for months in camps operated by LeT. They also spent time at Jamaat-ud-Dawa headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan, before setting sail for India from Karachi.

A fake email from a group called Mujahideen Hyderabad Deccan initially claimed responsibility, but it was traced back to a Pakistani IP address. The real planning involved detailed surveillance, training, and coordination something that became clearer after the capture of Kasab.

Kasab’s interrogation provided crucial insight. He revealed how the terrorists:

Were trained in small arms, explosives, and navigation

Practised mock assaults using models of the Taj Hotel

Were guided in real-time by handlers in Pakistan

The Role of David Headley and Tahawwur Rana

A crucial turn in the investigation came with the arrest of David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American who played a major role in scouting targets. Between 2006 and 2008, Headley visited Mumbai several times, posing as a businessman.

According to Headley:

He was funded by an ISI officer known as Major Iqbal

He helped create a blueprint of the Taj Hotel for the attackers

He set up a communication network for real-time coordination

He also worked for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, adding complexity to the case

Headley pleaded guilty in the U.S. and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. His associate, Tahawwur Rana, who allegedly helped facilitate Headley’s travel and planning, is now in India after being extradited from the U.S.

India-Pakistan Diplomatic Fallout

India immediately accused Pakistan of harboring and enabling the terrorists. Evidence pointed to Pakistan-based handlers coordinating the attacks over satellite phones.

India demanded the extradition of 20 suspects and sought action against Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Pakistan initially arrested Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the alleged mastermind, and raided LeT offices. But within weeks, the crackdown softened.

The United Nations, under pressure from India and global leaders, designated Jamaat-ud-Dawa a terrorist organisation on December 11, 2008. India also canceled its cricket team’s Pakistan tour in 2009, further freezing diplomatic ties.

U.S. officials including Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice visited both countries to prevent escalation. Though India avoided military retaliation, it leveraged global diplomacy to isolate Pakistan on the issue of cross-border terrorism.

Justice for the Victims

Ajmal Kasab was tried under Indian law, found guilty in May 2010, and executed. His trial became a symbol of India’s commitment to due process even in the face of extreme provocation.

Other key conspirators like David Headley and now Tahawwur Rana have faced or are facing legal proceedings. Yet, many masterminds, including Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, have not been held fully accountable, keeping the wounds of 26/11 open.

