Instagram Friendship, Hotel Meeting, Then Alleged Assault: What Happened To 22-Year-Old Makeup Artist?

A 22-year-old makeup artist has made a statement to the police that she was raped by a man whom she knew through Instagram. According to the victim, the accused first lured her to a hotel in Delhi under the pretence of doing business.

The victim alleges that the accused had drugged her cold drink. This made her lose consciousness. He raped her when she was in that state. The accused then assured her that he would marry her and hence she should not report the matter to the police.

This case came to light when the accused again attacked her on August 8, resulting in injuries. Police have registered an FIR against him based on the complaint made by the victim.

Makeup Reels Became the Starting Point

According to the police, the woman, who goes by the name Yasmin (alias), stays with her family in Wazirabad. She is a makeup artist and uploads makeup videos and reels on Instagram.

She told police that she met a man named Sahib through Instagram last August. He allegedly introduced himself as a makeup artist. Their conversations gradually increased, and they also began speaking over the phone. The woman alleged that Sahib later started pressuring her to meet him in person.

Alleged Assault at Mukherjee Nagar Hotel

The woman told police that Sahib stayed at a hotel in Mukherjee Nagar in July. He allegedly asked her to come there, saying he would introduce her to some people for business-related work. When she reached the hotel room, she allegedly found Sahib alone. According to her complaint, he gave her a cold drink containing an intoxicating substance. She became unconscious soon after.

The woman alleged that Sahib sexually assaulted her during this period. After the incident, he allegedly promised to marry her and asked her not to file a police complaint.

Second Alleged Assault on August 8

The woman told police that Sahib came near Burari bypass on August 8. Another man was also allegedly with him. She alleged that they then took her to a hotel in GTB Nagar. Inside the room, Sahib allegedly tried to sexually assault her again. The woman said she resisted, following which he allegedly threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her. Her condition reportedly deteriorated during the incident. The accused allegedly left her inside the hotel room and fled.

Woman Found in Serious Condition

The lady was somehow able to contact hotel employees. The police were informed of her condition and came there. She was hospitalised at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in critical condition. She left the hospital on Thursday after treatment. The investigation of the incidents of assault is now underway by the police.

CCTV Footage, Hotel Records Seized

An FIR has been filed by the police based on the statements made by the woman. An investigation of the matter is being carried out under SI Sanjeeta. The CCTV footage and hotel registers have been confiscated by the investigating officers. Other related records are also being investigated.

Investigation is going on in the premises that can be related to the accused persons. The investigation is also being carried out regarding the involvement of the other man present with Sahib on August 8.