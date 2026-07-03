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Home > India News > Instagram Show-Off of Rs 10 Lakh Stolen Jewellery Backfires on Domestic Help After Owner Identifies It

Instagram Show-Off of Rs 10 Lakh Stolen Jewellery Backfires on Domestic Help After Owner Identifies It

A year-old jewellery theft in Dehradun was solved after the accused was spotted wearing the stolen items in an Instagram reel, turning social media into key evidence in the case.

Instagram Show-Off of Rs 10 Lakh Stolen Jewellery Backfires on Domestic Help After Owner Identifies It

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 21:59 IST

After a long year, a jewellery theft worth around Rs 10 lakh in Dehradun has been solved, all thanks to an Instagram reel. Yes, the case came to light after Nitisha Vats, a resident of Sikka Kimaya Greens in Dehradun’s IT Park area, recognised her missing jewellery in videos and photos posted on social media by her former domestic help.
 
According to the police complaint, the jewellery disappeared around a year ago when Vats was living at Doon Republic Apartments in Bhagirathi Puram, Jakhan. As per the complaint, the missing items included two diamond-studded rings, a gold chain, a diamond-studded heart-shaped pendant, a diamond necklace, and a gold locket.
 
Initially, Vats suspected her domestic help, named Vimala Devi. However, the woman denied any involvement and even stated that she was ready to go to the police to file a complaint. But after searching the house, she believed that the jewellery may have been displaced or taken by someone, and the matter then remained unsolved at that time. 
 

Instagram Reel Becomes Key Evidence

The investigation took a dramatic turn on June 29 when one of Vats’ acquaintances noticed Vimala Devi’s Instagram reel and WhatsApp status. The posts showed her wearing jewellery that closely matched the missing items.
 
After reviewing the images, Vats confirmed that the ornaments appeared to be the same jewellery that had disappeared from her home. She then filed a formal complaint with Rajpur police.
 

Police Recover Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Police registered a case on July 1 and arrested Vimala Devi from Johri Road in Dehradun on Friday. During the operation, officers recovered the stolen jewellery, including the diamond necklace, gold locket, two gold rings, a gold pendant, and a mobile phone. The recovered valuables are estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh.
 
During questioning, Vimala Devi, originally from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and currently living in Jakhan, reportedly admitted to the theft. She told police she had noticed the expensive jewellery stored in a locker while working at the house and took the items when she found an opportunity.
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Instagram Show-Off of Rs 10 Lakh Stolen Jewellery Backfires on Domestic Help After Owner Identifies It
Tags: Dehradun jewellery theftInstagram reel theftstolen jewellery recoveredUttarakhand crime

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Instagram Show-Off of Rs 10 Lakh Stolen Jewellery Backfires on Domestic Help After Owner Identifies It

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Instagram Show-Off of Rs 10 Lakh Stolen Jewellery Backfires on Domestic Help After Owner Identifies It
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