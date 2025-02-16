Interfaith Marriages Accepted, But Deception In Alliances Must Stop: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that while interfaith marriages are not an issue, the state must take action against fraudulent marriages based on deception and false identities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that while interfaith marriages are not an issue, the state must take action against fraudulent marriages based on deception and false identities. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis clarified that there is “nothing wrong with interfaith marriages.” However, he highlighted concerns about fraudulent marriages where individuals assume false identities to deceive their partners. He pointed out that cases of people being duped into marriage and later abandoned after having children have been on the rise in Maharashtra.

Legal and Judicial Observations on ‘Love Jihad’

The term “love jihad” is often used by right-wing groups to allege that Muslim men engage in deceptive marriages to convert Hindu women to Islam. Fadnavis referenced observations made by the Supreme Court and Kerala High Court regarding the existence of such cases. He reiterated that the government is committed to addressing instances of fraud while ensuring that interfaith marriages conducted with mutual consent remain unaffected.

State Government Forms Committee to Study the Issue

The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) to establish a committee headed by the state’s Director General of Police (DGP). This panel will:

Investigate complaints related to “love jihad” and forced conversions.

Examine legal frameworks in other states that have implemented similar laws.

Recommend legal measures to prevent fraudulent conversions through marriage.

The move aligns with steps taken by several other Indian states, which have enacted or proposed laws to curb religious conversions through deceitful means.

The panel will evaluate laws in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where anti-conversion legislation has been enacted. Based on its findings, the committee will propose legal provisions tailored to Maharashtra’s requirements. The objective is to ensure that any proposed law is constitutionally sound and does not infringe on fundamental rights.

Public and Political Reactions

The formation of this committee has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters argue that it is necessary to protect individuals from being deceived into marriages under false pretenses. Critics, however, see it as a move that could infringe on personal freedoms and be misused for political or communal purposes. The debate surrounding “love jihad” remains contentious, with opinions divided on whether such cases are widespread or part of a broader political narrative.

While Maharashtra’s initiative seeks to address fraudulent practices in marriages, the challenge will be in drafting a law that balances individual rights with the need for protection against deceit. The state government’s proposed legislation, once finalized, is likely to face legal scrutiny and public debate before implementation.

