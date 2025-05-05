International Airlines To Avoid Pakistani Airspace Amidst Tensions With India

Major international aviation carriers like Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Airlines and Emirates will avoid the Pakistani airspace due to heightened tensions with India post-Pahalgam terror attack. As per some reports, this will result in huge monetary losses to Pakistan.

“The airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice,” said Air France in a statement, citing growing tensions between India and Pakistan. The French carrier is now modifying its flight schedules to destinations including Delhi, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City which will see longer duration flights with extended operational disruptions. Lufthansa’s flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi had to fly an hour longer on Sunday because it had to take a longer route,’ data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

These moves by the international airlines will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia which will increase the costs of air turbine fuel. On April 24, 2025 Pakistan had announced the closure of its airspace to Indian carriers. Prior to this India had closed its airspace for Pakistani airlines.

