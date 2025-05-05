Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • International Airlines To Avoid Pakistani Airspace Amidst Tensions With India

International Airlines To Avoid Pakistani Airspace Amidst Tensions With India

Major international aviation carriers like Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Airlines and Emirates will avoid the Pakistani airspace due to heightened tensions with India post-Pahalgam terror attack.

International Airlines To Avoid Pakistani Airspace Amidst Tensions With India

Major international aviation carriers like Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Airlines will avoid Pakistani airspace


Major international aviation carriers like Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Airlines and Emirates will avoid the Pakistani airspace due to heightened tensions with India post-Pahalgam terror attack. As per some reports, this will result in huge monetary losses to Pakistan.

“The airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice,” said Air France in a statement, citing growing tensions between India and Pakistan. The French carrier is now modifying its flight schedules to destinations including Delhi, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City which will see longer duration flights with extended operational disruptions. Lufthansa’s flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi had to fly an hour longer on Sunday because it had to take a longer route,’ data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

These moves by the international airlines will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia which will increase the costs of air turbine fuel. On April 24, 2025 Pakistan had announced the closure of its airspace to Indian carriers. Prior to this India had closed its airspace for Pakistani airlines.

Also Read: Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

International airlines Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a major breakthrough f

Two Terror Aides Caught With Weapons During Police Check in Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam
In a big relief for air p

Major Relief For Flyers! Delhi Airport’s Main Runway to Reopen Tuesday
Delhi Environment Ministe

Delhi to Install Mist Sprayers And Water Sprinklers on Electric Poles to Fight Pollution at...
An official order confirm

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Why Have 6 Police Officials Been Trasferred From Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag
Babil Khan, son of the la

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health,...
United Nations Secretary-

‘Military Solution Is No Solution’: UN Chief Guterres Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack; Urges India and...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Two Terror Aides Caught With Weapons During Police Check in Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam

Two Terror Aides Caught With Weapons During Police Check in Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam

Major Relief For Flyers! Delhi Airport’s Main Runway to Reopen Tuesday

Major Relief For Flyers! Delhi Airport’s Main Runway to Reopen Tuesday

Delhi to Install Mist Sprayers And Water Sprinklers on Electric Poles to Fight Pollution at Key Hotspots

Delhi to Install Mist Sprayers And Water Sprinklers on Electric Poles to Fight Pollution at...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Why Have 6 Police Officials Been Trasferred From Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Why Have 6 Police Officials Been Trasferred From Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health, and the Need for Real Connection

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health,...

Entertainment

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health, and the Need for Real Connection

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health,

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot Targeted LGBTQ Community

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media