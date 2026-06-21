International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

People travelling across the national capital for International Yoga Day celebrations will have access to an early morning transport option, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introducing special services from 4 AM on June 21. The move will help thousands of participants reach yoga venues across Delhi ahead of the scheduled events. Under the special arrangement, metro trains will start operating from all originating stations at 4 AM and continue at 30-minute intervals until the normal Sunday timetable comes into effect. The announcement forms part of DMRC’s efforts to facilitate smooth travel during one of India’s largest annual public wellness events.

Special 4 AM Metro Services Announced

DMRC has confirmed that all metro lines will commence services at 4:00 AM on June 21 to accommodate yoga enthusiasts travelling to International Yoga Day programmes. Passengers should note two route-specific exceptions. The first train from Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh will depart at 4:10 AM, while the first service from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will leave at 4:15 AM. Apart from these adjustments, the early morning schedule will apply across the network.

From 4 AM until the commencement of the standard Sunday schedule, trains on all Delhi Metro corridors will run at intervals of approximately 30 minutes. After 6 AM, operations will transition to the routine timetable followed on Sundays, allowing commuters and Yoga Day participants to continue their journeys under normal service frequencies.

International Yoga Day draws large crowds to parks, public spaces, educational institutions, and community venues across Delhi each year. By advancing train operations by nearly two hours, DMRC aims to reduce congestion and provide a reliable public transport option for early morning attendees. The special schedule is expected to benefit not only organised participants but also volunteers, event staff, and residents travelling to neighbourhood yoga sessions across the city.

International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrations

International Yoga Day 2026 marks the 12th edition of the global observance, with events planned across India and in several countries worldwide. National celebrations include mass yoga demonstrations and community programmes that promote physical and mental well-being through the practice of yoga.

In Delhi, the special metro schedule complements these efforts by ensuring participants can reach venues comfortably during the early morning hours when most sessions begin.

Key Details For Commuters

Commuters planning to use the Delhi Metro on June 21 should remember these important timings:

Metro services will start at 4:00 AM from all originating stations.

from all originating stations. Trains will run every 30 minutes until the regular Sunday schedule begins.

until the regular Sunday schedule begins. The Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh line will see its first train depart at 4:10 AM .

line will see its first train depart at . The Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will begin operations at 4:15 AM .

corridor will begin operations at . Normal Sunday service frequencies will resume after the early morning special operations conclude.

With thousands expected to participate in International Yoga Day activities, the early start is likely to make commuting easier and encourage wider public participation in the nationwide celebrations.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2026: Check For Date, Theme, Significance, History And More