LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh Anthony Elanga consolation strike donald trump IPL 2027 pm modi’ 3rd ODI Highlights Karan Wahi maharashtra news ghaziabad Maa Inti Bangaaram Cocktail 2 Dominican Republic Cheers Abhishek Singh
LIVE TV
Home > India News > International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 AM on June 21 for International Yoga Day 2026, with trains running every 30 minutes until 6 AM before the regular Sunday schedule resumes. Check routes, timings, and key details.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-21 02:36 IST

People travelling across the national capital for International Yoga Day celebrations will have access to an early morning transport option, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introducing special services from 4 AM on June 21. The move will help thousands of participants reach yoga venues across Delhi ahead of the scheduled events. Under the special arrangement, metro trains will start operating from all originating stations at 4 AM and continue at 30-minute intervals until the normal Sunday timetable comes into effect. The announcement forms part of DMRC’s efforts to facilitate smooth travel during one of India’s largest annual public wellness events. 

Special 4 AM Metro Services Announced

DMRC has confirmed that all metro lines will commence services at 4:00 AM on June 21 to accommodate yoga enthusiasts travelling to International Yoga Day programmes. Passengers should note two route-specific exceptions. The first train from Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh will depart at 4:10 AM, while the first service from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will leave at 4:15 AM. Apart from these adjustments, the early morning schedule will apply across the network. 

From 4 AM until the commencement of the standard Sunday schedule, trains on all Delhi Metro corridors will run at intervals of approximately 30 minutes. After 6 AM, operations will transition to the routine timetable followed on Sundays, allowing commuters and Yoga Day participants to continue their journeys under normal service frequencies.

You Might Be Interested In

International Yoga Day draws large crowds to parks, public spaces, educational institutions, and community venues across Delhi each year. By advancing train operations by nearly two hours, DMRC aims to reduce congestion and provide a reliable public transport option for early morning attendees. The special schedule is expected to benefit not only organised participants but also volunteers, event staff, and residents travelling to neighbourhood yoga sessions across the city.

International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrations

International Yoga Day 2026 marks the 12th edition of the global observance, with events planned across India and in several countries worldwide. National celebrations include mass yoga demonstrations and community programmes that promote physical and mental well-being through the practice of yoga.

In Delhi, the special metro schedule complements these efforts by ensuring participants can reach venues comfortably during the early morning hours when most sessions begin.

Key Details For Commuters

Commuters planning to use the Delhi Metro on June 21 should remember these important timings:

  • Metro services will start at 4:00 AM from all originating stations.
  • Trains will run every 30 minutes until the regular Sunday schedule begins.
  • The Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh line will see its first train depart at 4:10 AM.
  • The Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will begin operations at 4:15 AM.
  • Normal Sunday service frequencies will resume after the early morning special operations conclude.

With thousands expected to participate in International Yoga Day activities, the early start is likely to make commuting easier and encourage wider public participation in the nationwide celebrations.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2026: Check For Date, Theme, Significance, History And More

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21
Tags: 4 AM MetroDelhi MetroDelhi Metro timingsDelhi transportDMRCDMRC newsInternational Yoga Day 2026June 21 Metro servicesYoga Day 2026Yoga Day commute

RELATED News

PM Kisan 23rd Installment Out: Check ₹2,000 Status

Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies: Dipke Demands Pradhan’s Resignation

Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh; 13 Held

Raveum Opens $1,000 Access to Dollar Linked U.S. Real Estate as Rupee Nears ₹97

Train Boarding Dispute Turns Fatal At Delhi’s Shahdara Station

LATEST NEWS

Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Killed In Plane Crash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brobbey and Gakpo At The Double As Five-Star Netherlands Crush Sorry Sweden

Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims

IPL Trade Rumours: How Will Rishabh Pant Rejoin Delhi Capitals? Inside Details Of Mega IPL Trade Swap Deal With Lucknow Super Giants

Meerut Student Who Missed JEE Advanced By Just 2 Marks Secures ISRO Scientist Post

Rishabh Pant Set To Leave LSG Ahead Of IPL 2027, Accepts 55 Percent Salary Cut From THIS North Indian Franchise: Report

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Brutally Roasts Alia Bhatt Over Jigra And Cannes Row: ‘All The Cameras Are On You’

Wrongfully Convicted Man Wins $2.87 Million After 15 Years in Spanish Prison

Donald Trump Attacks Giorgia Meloni Again Over G7 Summit Photo Row

JD Vance Eyes Iran Talks In Switzerland As Fresh Tensions Emerge

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21
International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21
International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21
International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Run Every 30 Minutes From 4 AM On June 21

QUICK LINKS