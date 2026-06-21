International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Traffic Restrictions Announced; Check Affected Routes

Delhi is observing the 12th International Day of Yoga with extensive arrangements across the city, as authorities implement special traffic measures and enhanced public transport services to accommodate large-scale participation in the celebrations. There are several big Yoga Day events taking place in almost 40 locations throughout Delhi, including a big event at Janpath and the Union Health Minister JP Nadda is expected to attend this event. Another big event is to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the participation of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and actor Akshay Kumar, who will conduct a yoga session on the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ with around 3,000 participants. Delhi Traffic Police had issued a special advisory and put bans on some major roads in the morning to allow for movement of dignitaries and participants in the event.

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Traffic, Check Affected Routes

The officials have estimated that about 30,000 people will be holding near the Red Fort area for the celebration of Yoga Day and this will lead to traffic congestion in the central and Old Delhi areas. Almost 200 buses and 2,000 cars are anticipated at the venue and have their own parking spaces allocated at sites such as the Parade Ground, Golden Mosque and Tikona Park. To ease the congestion, traffic officials have asked commuters not to take roads like Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road, Maulana Azad Road, Kartavya Path, Krishna Menon Marg and Rajendra Prasad Marg between 5 AM and 9:30 AM. The drivers have been warned to take alternative roads and plan ahead for the festival to prevent congestion.

International Yoga Day 2026: Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched special early morning services in all its lines to cater to the commuters attending the Yoga Day events at the venues. Metro started operations at the terminals at 4 AM with trains departing every 30 minutes up to 6 AM after which the regular schedules were restored. To ensure the ease of transport of thousands of people attending events throughout the city, the arrangement was made, DMRC officials said. The starting times for most lines were at 4 AM, with variations on some lines such as Line 9 and Line 5. The traffic controllers and the metro system worked in unison, pointing to the extent of the celebration of Yoga Day this year, aimed at promoting health, wellness and active living among persons of all ages.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga Sangam Portal Hits 6 Lakh Registrations Ahead Of Nationwide Celebrations