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Home > India News > International Yoga Day 2026: From Snow-Covered Peaks To Naval Decks, Armed Forces Mark The Occasion – Watch

International Yoga Day 2026: From Snow-Covered Peaks To Naval Decks, Armed Forces Mark The Occasion – Watch

The Indian Armed Forces marked International Yoga Day 2026 with yoga sessions across diverse locations, from the Siachen Glacier and border posts to naval ships and coastal bases, highlighting fitness and mental resilience.

(Image: @adgpi via X)
(Image: @adgpi via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 13:53 IST

International Yoga Day 2026 was celebrated on a grand scale across India, with celebrations taking place in the high altitudes of Siachen Glacier, naval vessels at sea, and far-flung border areas. The day was observed nationwide to mark the theme of the Army Physical fitness, Mental resilience and Holistic well being. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had led a yoga session in Shillong with Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, while Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and other senior military officials attended events at various defence establishments. The celebration took place in accordance with the theme of the 12th International Day of Yoga, which this year was on the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’.

International Yoga Day 2026: Watch Armed Forces Mark The Occasion

Yoga sessions were held on many different terrains, such as high altitude areas, deserts, coastal areas, islands and active military bases. From the north, from Siachen glacier to Kanyakumari, from the north-eastern frontier to the Rann of Kutch, army personnel engaged in programmes. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met and interacted with the soldiers in Assam, and events were held at various military stations around the country. Thousands of service personnel and the veterans, family members and NCC cadets and civilians were seen participating in the events, which demonstrates the increasing popularity of yoga beyond the military domain. Yoga was also gaining global attention, with Defence representatives from various countries participating in some of the events.


International Yoga Day 2026: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh In Shillong



According to media reports, extensive yoga sessions at sea, on warships and at coastal establishments were also organised by the Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard. The Coast Guard officers were on board operational vessels and at the Coast Guard facilities in the Indian mainland and island territories. Military authorities stated that yoga helps build stamina and awareness, discipline and emotional balance which are essential for having a soldier ready for operations. In all commands and formations, the Armed Forces emphasized the need to adopt healthy habits and maintain balance between physical fitness and mental well-being. The event gained widespread participation, highlighting the timeless significance of yoga in promoting fitness, strength, and unity among the armed forces across the nation.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor-Congress Rift Explained: What He Said On PM Modi, Trump Meeting And Why Party Reacted

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International Yoga Day 2026: From Snow-Covered Peaks To Naval Decks, Armed Forces Mark The Occasion – Watch
Tags: Indian Armed Forces Yoga DayIndian Army Yoga DayIndian Navy Yoga DayInternational Yoga Day 2026Siachen Glacier YogaYoga Day 2026 IndiaYoga Day celebrations

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International Yoga Day 2026: From Snow-Covered Peaks To Naval Decks, Armed Forces Mark The Occasion – Watch
International Yoga Day 2026: From Snow-Covered Peaks To Naval Decks, Armed Forces Mark The Occasion – Watch
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