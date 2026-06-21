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Home > India News > International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga Sangam Portal Hits 6 Lakh Registrations Ahead Of Nationwide Celebrations

International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga Sangam Portal Hits 6 Lakh Registrations Ahead Of Nationwide Celebrations

The Yoga Sangam Portal has crossed six lakh registrations ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, reflecting massive nationwide participation in the wellness initiative led by the Ministry of Ayush.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 07:13 IST

The Ministry of Ayush’s Yoga Sangam Portal has achieved a major milestone with over 6 lakh registered users from across the country for the celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21.The Ministry of Ayush’s Yoga Sangam Portal has made a significant milestone with more than 6 lakh registered users from across the country for the celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21st. The achievement highlights the rising trend of Yoga and the participation of numerous people in this year’s celebrations with the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’ Nearly 35,000 people will attend the event in Kolkata, the biggest Yoga Day celebration in the country, which is to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Road in the city. As many as 10 lakh people will take part in the synchronised yoga sessions at different places in Kolkata, officials estimate.

International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga Sangam Portal Hits 6 Lakh Registrations 

According to media reports, the Ministry of Ayush has introduced Yoga Sangam as the community participation platform for IDY 2026, where institutions, organisations, and local communities can register and hold synchronised yoga sessions following the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The response to the initiative has been overwhelming as these registrations are still continuing to grow at a fast pace, said Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha. It has been extended to all the states and UTs including 778 districts across the country. The participation has been wide spread from Government Departments, educational institutions, private organisations, NGOs and community groups, which reflects the increasing popularity of yoga across all segments of the society.

International Yoga Day 2026: Kolkata Celebrations

The Kolkata celebrations will have a number of attractions, a large Yoga Carnival and a unique yoga demonstration set to be conducted on the Hooghly River, where some 500 boats are expected to perform yoga simultaneously. The country-wide programme will start at 6:30 AM from participants tuning into the address of the Prime Minister, thereafter, a mass yoga session will be held from 7 AM till 7:45 AM. The United Nations had accepted India’s proposal to celebrate International Day of Yoga in 2014 and the programme had grown into one of the largest public health programmes of the world. This year’s theme is called “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the importance of yoga in maintaining physical well-being, mental health, and active ageing throughout the life span, and to have yoga be a habit for citizens.

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Also Read: PM Modi To Lead 12th International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata; Celebrations To Span Across India

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International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga Sangam Portal Hits 6 Lakh Registrations Ahead Of Nationwide Celebrations
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International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga Sangam Portal Hits 6 Lakh Registrations Ahead Of Nationwide Celebrations

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International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga Sangam Portal Hits 6 Lakh Registrations Ahead Of Nationwide Celebrations
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