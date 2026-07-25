Internet Shut Down at Jantar Mantar? Here’s How to Use Google Maps Offline and 8 Hidden Features You Should Know

As we all know, mobile internet is switched off around Jantar Mantar every few days now. Anyone heading into that part of Delhi is finding out the hard way that Google Maps stops working the moment the signal disappears. But you know what, you can access Google Maps without internet. Google Maps has a genuine offline mode, and if you set it up in advance, you can still find your way around even in a no-signal situation on your phone.

How to Use Google Maps Offline?

The trick is to do this before you land up in a no-network zone, not after.

1. Open Google Maps while you’re still connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Offline maps.”

4. Tap “Select your own map.”

5. Drag and zoom the box until it covers the entire area you’ll need, say, all of central Delhi around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and the nearby metro stations.

6. Hit “Download” and wait for it to finish.

Once that area is saved, Maps will automatically switch to the offline version the moment your data connection drops. You’ll still be able to search for a saved location by name, see roads and landmarks, and get turn-by-turn walking or driving directions within that downloaded zone, all without a flicker of signal. Keep in mind that live traffic updates, public transport timings and ride-booking options won’t work offline, since those need a real-time data feed. It’s also worth remembering that a downloaded map isn’t permanent. It’s built to expire after a while so that the roads and places on it stay accurate, so it’s worth re-downloading every few weeks if you’re using the same area often.

8 Hidden Features You Should Know

Beyond the basic offline trick, Maps is packed with tools that most people never open. Here are eight worth bookmarking.

1. Incognito mode – Tap your profile photo and turn on Incognito mode to stop Maps from saving your search history or location to your Google account, useful if you’d rather not leave a digital trail of everywhere you’ve been.

2. Offline search within a downloaded area – Once you’ve saved a region, you don’t need to remember every street by heart. You can still type a landmark or shop name into the search bar and Maps will find it, as long as it falls inside your downloaded zone.

3. Measure distance between two points – Long-press anywhere on the map, tap “Measure distance,” then tap a second point. This gives you a straight-line distance, handy for quickly gauging how far something is without asking for directions.

4. Download a specific route, not just an area – Instead of saving a whole city, you can start navigation to a destination while online, and Maps will cache that particular route so it keeps guiding you turn by turn even if you lose signal midway.

5. “Know Before You Go” previews – Search for a place and scroll up on its info card to see a snapshot of how busy it usually is at that hour, so you can judge whether to head there right away or wait it out.

6. Send your live location to someone in advance – This one needs internet to set up, but is worth doing before you head somewhere with patchy network: tap your profile photo, select “Share location,” and choose how long you want a trusted contact to be able to track you.

7. Your Timeline – Tucked away under your profile, this keeps a private, chronological record of places you’ve visited and routes you’ve taken. It can be handy for retracing your own steps later, and you can pause, edit or delete it anytime from the same menu.

8. Save parking or a drop-off spot – Tap the blue dot showing your current location and select “Save your parking,” and Maps will drop a pin exactly where you left your vehicle, so you’re not wandering around trying to remember later.

Not every feature on this list works without a live connection. Anything involving real-time recommendations, AI-based search, or live sharing needs data to function in the first place. But between a properly downloaded offline map and a few of these lesser-used tools, it’s possible to stay reasonably oriented in an area like Jantar Mantar even when the network has been switched off.

Also Read: Centre Bans BitChat After Jantar Mantar Protest: What Is Messaging App And how it works without internet