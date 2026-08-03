‘Intoxicated’ Mother Drowns 9-Month-Old Baby In Hyderabad’s Bairamulguda Lake

A 34 year old woman was brought into police custody after police say she allegedly drowned her 9 month old daughter in Bairamulguda Lake, under the LB Nagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. As per the police version, she was allegedly in a drunken state when the incident happened. The baby’s body has been sent for post-mortem scrutiny, and the investigation is still underway.

What Happened Before the Incident?

According to an LB Nagar Police official, “A woman named Lokasani Rajeshwari, aged 34, a native of Injapur, allegedly drowned her 9-month-old daughter, Anuradha, in Bairamulguda Lake. The infant died. The accused was in an intoxicated condition. The deceased baby’s body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. The mother has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Rajeshwari married Ravinder about seven years ago. The two, they lost their first pregnancy roughly two years after the marriage.

What Was the Cause Behind Drowning the Child?

Later their daughter Anuradha was born. Four days before the incident, she reportedly walked out from home with the child and did not come back again.

On Sunday evening, people who were passing near Bairamulguda Lake allegedly noticed Rajeshwari standing in the water holding the baby. But before anyone could properly rescue the infant, the child had already died.

The baby’s father, Ravinder Reddy, went along with the police and then took the body to Osmania General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is expected.

Police have registered a case and are checking what was behind the alleged killing and the exact situation around what happened.

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