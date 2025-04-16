Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Involvement Of Bangladeshi’s In Murshidabad Violence? Here’s What The Report Say

According to government sources, initial investigations suggest that the unrest may have been triggered by alleged Bangladeshi miscreants, with possible early assistance from local political leaders.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has raised serious concerns following the outbreak of violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. According to government sources, initial investigations suggest that the unrest may have been triggered by alleged Bangladeshi miscreants, with possible early assistance from local political leaders.

The Ministry has intensified its monitoring of Murshidabad and other sensitive districts in West Bengal, following reports of arson, stone-pelting, and communal tension during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act last week.

Home Secretary Reviews Situation

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has spoken directly with West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. In his conversation, he assured central assistance to maintain law and order and advised the state to stay alert in other potentially vulnerable areas.

Mohan is said to be in regular touch with top state officials to ensure swift response and preventive measures.

BSF Deployed in Murshidabad

To strengthen security on the ground, the MHA has deployed nearly 900 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Murshidabad. Out of these, 300 were already stationed in the area, while additional forces were sent at the state’s request.

The BSF’s deployment is aimed at curbing any cross-border movement and helping local authorities restore order.

Arrests Made, Situation Under Control

The West Bengal Director General of Police has confirmed that more than 150 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. He added that the situation is under control but remains sensitive, with heightened vigilance across affected districts.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in violence-hit areas, and internet services remain suspended in Murshidabad to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Displacement and Concerns Over Infiltration

The violence, which erupted during protests in the Muslim-majority district, forced several Hindu families to flee their homes. Many have sought temporary shelter in neighbouring Malda, raising concerns about communal tensions and potential cross-border infiltration.

Officials say the protests, initially triggered by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, quickly escalated into broader unrest affecting districts like South 24 Parganas and Hooghly.

Centre Questions State Over Response

The Centre has sought a detailed explanation from the West Bengal government on several points: why timely preventive action was not taken, how railway assets were attacked, and what led to the initial police inaction.

Sources say the MHA is particularly alarmed by intelligence pointing to the role of foreign elements in inciting violence, and the possibility that local political support may have allowed them to operate unchecked—until the situation went out of control.

Must Read: Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps

 

Involvement Of Bangladeshi's In Murshidabad Violence? Here's What The Report Say
