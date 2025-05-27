IPL 2025 Points Table Twist: What MI, GT, PBKS And RCB Need For Top-Two Finish

IPL 2025: GT, RCB, PBKS and MI battle for a top-two playoff finish. Here's what each team needs to qualify for the all-important Qualifier 1 match.

With just one round of matches remaining in the IPL 2025 league stage, the race for the coveted top-two playoff spots remains wide open. Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI) have all sealed their playoff berths, but their fight is far from over only two points separate the four, keeping the battle for Qualifier 1 alive.

Despite suffering defeats in their last outings to teams already eliminated, GT, PBKS, and RCB are still very much in the race. GT lost to Lucknow Super Giants while chasing 236, RCB fell short by 42 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and PBKS were outclassed by Delhi Capitals in a six-wicket defeat.

Currently, GT leads the points table with 18 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.602. PBKS and RCB are tied at 17 points with slight NRR differences, while MI trails closely at 16 points with the highest NRR of +1.292 among the four.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT is best placed to secure a top-two finish. A win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 25 in Ahmedabad will guarantee them 20 points and direct entry to Qualifier 1. Even in case of a loss, GT can still qualify for top two if at least one among MI, RCB or PBKS loses their final game.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS must beat Mumbai Indians on May 26 in Jaipur and hope that either GT or RCB lose their respective final matches. A defeat or a scenario where all other top teams win could push PBKS into relying on NRR.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB’s path is identical to PBKS. They need to defeat Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 in Lucknow and also count on MI defeating PBKS and CSK beating GT. Playing the last league game gives RCB the edge in calculating NRR targets if the qualification comes down to that.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI, the last team to qualify for playoffs, have the slimmest chance. They must beat PBKS to reach 18 points and hope that either GT or RCB lose. Their superior NRR might help, but the odds are stacked due to the dependency on other results.

Remaining IPL 2025 Fixtures

LSG vs RCB – Lucknow, May 27

IPL 2025 Points Table (After 13 Matches)

Rank Team P W L NR NRR PTS 1 GT 13 9 4 0 +0.602 18 2 PBKS 13 8 4 1 +0.327 17 3 RCB 13 8 4 1 +0.255 17 4 MI 13 8 5 0 +1.292 16 5 DC (E) 14 7 6 1 +0.011 13 6 KKR (E) 13 5 6 2 +0.193 12 7 LSG (E) 12 5 7 0 -0.506 10 8 SRH (E) 13 5 7 1 -0.737 11 9 RR (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.549 6 10 CSK (E) 13 3 10 0 -1.030 6

As the league stage draws to a dramatic end, fans can expect nail-biting finishes with multiple scenarios still possible. Every run and over could determine which two teams get a second shot at reaching the IPL 2025 final.

