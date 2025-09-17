IPS Academy Chairman, Architect Achal Choudhary Honored with Architect Excellence Award
IPS Academy Chairman, Architect Achal Choudhary Honored with Architect Excellence Award

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 17:58:07 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17:Indore’s pride resonated once again on the national stage when Architect Achal Choudhary, Chairman of IPS Academy, Indore, was honored with the prestigious PHDCCI Architecture Excellence Recognition (AER) 2025.

He received the award in the category of Boundless Achievement as an Architect.

The grand ceremony was held at Hotel The Lalit, Chandigarh, where the announcement of Choudhary’s name was met with thunderous applause. The audience gave him a standing ovation as he stepped forward to receive the award. The event was graced by former Union Minister and Member of Parliament, Mr. Manish Tewari, as the Chief Guest.

Choudhary’s journey has been a testament to relentless hard work and vision. Founded in 1984, IPS Academy today houses more than 20 schools with over 20,000 students. In 1992, he established Central India’s first private School of Architecture, which has since nurtured over 4,000 architects.

His architectural brilliance is etched into Indore’s skyline, with landmarks such as Apollo Tower, Jawahar Palace, Hotel Mashal, and Apollo Trade Center standing as iconic examples of his creativity. With over 1,000 projects, including hospitals, colleges, and corporate buildings, he has redefined the architectural landscape of Central India.

Beyond architecture, Choudhary has made remarkable contributions to education and social welfare. From scholarships for underprivileged students to women empowerment initiatives, and relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, his work reflects deep social commitment. His initiatives towards building green campuses and promoting sustainability deserve special mention.

