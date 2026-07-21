IPS Trainee Attempts to End Life After ‘Harassment’ by Probationer Colleague: Here’s the Entire Story

An IPS trainee at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad who is facing harassment allegations made by a fellow probationer has allegedly made a suicide attempt. According to officalls, he is currently admitted to a hospital. The trainee, Uday Krishan Reddy, also left a suicide note in whihc he wrote that he was in a romantic relationship with the woman who accused him of harassment. He also alleged that even after marriage she wanted to continue their physical relationship. Sources said Reddy visited a friend’s house in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. He is believed to have consumed poison. However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed whether it was a suicide attempt.

What Really Happened?

As per the report, the alleged harassment started on June 23, and the complainant said that the accused sent her sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and used derogatory remarks about her in front of other probationers. She also stated that the accused would often connect her name with another trainee, like showing them as a couple. He even managed to get her to agree to that claim and then abused her when she wouldn’t.

She also complained that the accused forced her to unlock her mobile number and show him her private conversations. According to the complainant, he allegedly took her phone on July 8 and forced her to reveal the password.

Assault Allegations Inside Academy Premises

The situation got worse on July 8, when the complainant says the accused stopped her from leaving.

She even claimed that he pushed her into his room, and then assaulted her physically. In her complaint, she mentioned that the accused pulled her hair, tried to strangle her and then kept a knife near her neck.

He did not let her leave the room after the incident. He even threw condom packets at her.

And it didn’t end there, because the complainant also alleged that she was assaulted again on July 10. She claimed that during this second episode, the accused tried to touch her inappropriately as well.

Secret Video and Blackmail Claims

One of the more serious allegations in the complaint is that the accused secretly recorded a private video without her consent. The complainant said that he later sent that recording to her husband to blackmail her. She also claimed that he spread false and defamatory information about her to tarnish her reputation among fellow trainees and others.



Also Read: Gurugram Boy Suffers Spinal Injuries After Basketball Pole Collapses on Him; Why Did Safety Checks Fail Again?