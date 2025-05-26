iQOO Neo 10 Launched In India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 120W Charging & 7,000mAh Battery

iQOO has officially launched its latest mid-range gaming smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10, in India. The new device brings cutting-edge features at an aggressive price point, including the debut of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset in the country, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging support.
iQOO Neo 10 Price in India and Launch Offers
The iQOO Neo 10 comes in four storage variants:
-
₹31,999 – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
-
₹33,999 – 8GB RAM + 256GB storageAdvertisement · Scroll to continue
-
₹35,999 – 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
-
₹40,999 – 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
As part of launch offers, iQOO is providing a ₹2,000 instant discount on select bank cards, bringing the effective prices down to:
-
₹29,999
-
₹31,999
-
₹33,999
-
₹38,999
The smartphone will go on sale starting June 3 at 12 noon via Amazon and iQOO’s official website.
iQOO Neo 10 Specifications and Features
-
Display:
6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5,500 nits peak brightness (2,000 nits in high brightness mode), and 4,320Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort.
-
Processor & GPU:
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with Adreno 825 GPU—a next-gen chipset aimed at superior gaming and multitasking performance.
-
Memory & Storage:
Options with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage for blazing fast read/write speeds.
-
Camera Setup:
-
Rear: 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide lens
-
Front: 32MP selfie camera
-
-
Battery & Charging:
A massive 7,000mAh battery fuels the device, supported by 120W wired fast charging. However, wireless charging is not included.
-
OS & Updates:
Runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.
-
Build & Protection:
IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, ideal for everyday use but not suitable for full immersion.
-
Connectivity:
Features support for 16 5G bands, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR blaster.
iQOO Neo 10: Gaming Meets Practicality
With its premium specs and aggressive pricing, the iQOO Neo 10 aims to be the go-to device for mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts seeking flagship-level performance without breaking the bank. It directly competes with other Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 8 Gen 2-powered devices like the Poco F6, Realme GT 6, and iQOO Neo 10R.
ALSO READ: OpenAI’s ChatGPT Refused To Shut Down During Test? Experts Call It First Of A Kind