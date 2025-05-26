Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  iQOO Neo 10 Launched In India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 120W Charging & 7,000mAh Battery

iQOO Neo 10 Launched In India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 120W Charging & 7,000mAh Battery

The iQOO Neo 10 debuts in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144Hz AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging. Check price, specs, and sale date.

iQOO Neo 10 Launched In India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 120W Charging & 7,000mAh Battery


iQOO has officially launched its latest mid-range gaming smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10, in India. The new device brings cutting-edge features at an aggressive price point, including the debut of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset in the country, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India and Launch Offers

The iQOO Neo 10 comes in four storage variants:

  • ₹31,999 – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

  • ₹33,999 – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

  • ₹35,999 – 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

  • ₹40,999 – 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

As part of launch offers, iQOO is providing a ₹2,000 instant discount on select bank cards, bringing the effective prices down to:

  • ₹29,999

  • ₹31,999

  • ₹33,999

  • ₹38,999

The smartphone will go on sale starting June 3 at 12 noon via Amazon and iQOO’s official website.

iQOO Neo 10 Sneak Peek Event Scheduled, Two Colors Confirmed - Gizbot News

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications and Features

  • Display:
    6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5,500 nits peak brightness (2,000 nits in high brightness mode), and 4,320Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort.

  • Processor & GPU:
    Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with Adreno 825 GPU—a next-gen chipset aimed at superior gaming and multitasking performance.

  • Memory & Storage:
    Options with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage for blazing fast read/write speeds.

  • Camera Setup:

    • Rear: 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide lens

    • Front: 32MP selfie camera

  • Battery & Charging:
    A massive 7,000mAh battery fuels the device, supported by 120W wired fast charging. However, wireless charging is not included.

  • OS & Updates:
    Runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

  • Build & Protection:
    IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, ideal for everyday use but not suitable for full immersion.

  • Connectivity:
    Features support for 16 5G bands, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR blaster.

iQOO Neo 10: Gaming Meets Practicality

With its premium specs and aggressive pricing, the iQOO Neo 10 aims to be the go-to device for mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts seeking flagship-level performance without breaking the bank. It directly competes with other Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 8 Gen 2-powered devices like the Poco F6, Realme GT 6, and iQOO Neo 10R.

