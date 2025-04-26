Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Support In Call With PM Modi

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Prime Minister Modi shared the deep anger and anguish of the Indian people over the heinous attack.

In a strong show of solidarity, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Both leaders firmly agreed that terrorism had no justification and stressed the need for all humanity-loving nations to stand united against the threat of terror.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Prime Minister Modi shared the deep anger and anguish of the Indian people over the heinous attack. He assured that India would deal firmly and decisively with those responsible and their supporters. During the conversation, PM Modi also extended condolences to Iran over the loss of lives in the Bandar Abbas explosion earlier in the day and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Pahalgam terror attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at a meadow near the popular tourist destination in Anantnag district. The brutal assault claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly Indian tourists, and left several others injured. Following the attack, security has been heightened across the Kashmir valley, particularly at vital tourist locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reacted by calling for a “neutral” investigation into the killings. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing a press conference, said Islamabad was willing to cooperate with any neutral investigators to uncover the truth and deliver justice. He emphasized that Pakistan remained committed to peace and international norms but would not compromise on its sovereignty.

The tragic attack has drawn widespread condemnation globally, further intensifying calls for collective international action against terrorism.

