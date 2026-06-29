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Home > India News > Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran

Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran

Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and MoS Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the state funeral of Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei on July 4 & 5.

Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)
Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 15:56 IST

Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the upcoming funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The two leaders will visit Iran to attend the farewell ceremonies and funeral processions scheduled for July 4 and 5. Last week, Iran extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ceremonies. However, due to previously scheduled state visits to other countries, the Prime Minister will be unable to attend in person.

Is India Attending Khamenei’s Funeral?

Yes, India will officially attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei in the first week of July. According to news agency ANI, Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent the Indian government. Given India’s close strategic alliance with Israel, there was initial speculation that New Delhi might skip the event. However, robust bilateral trade ties and a formal invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian prompted the Indian government to send a high-level delegation to pay its respects.

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When and Why is the Funeral Taking Place?

The Iranian government has announced the official schedule for the state funeral of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which will take place on July 4 and 5. The funeral is expected to draw an estimated 20 million people from around the world.  The funeral comes months after Khamenei and members of his immediate family were killed in a series of daylight air strikes carried out by joint US-Israeli forces in Tehran on February 28. His son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, survived the attack and has since succeeded him as Iran’s Supreme Leader. 

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Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran
Tags: Ayatollah Khamenei funeral Indian delegationIran Supreme Leader funeral datePabitra Margherita Ayatollah Khamenei funeralSyed Ata Hasnain Iran visit July

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Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran
Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran
Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran
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