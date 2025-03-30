Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Iron Ore Dominates India’s Mineral Production, Reaching 274 MMT In FY 2023-24

Iron Ore Dominates India’s Mineral Production, Reaching 274 MMT In FY 2023-24

India holds a prominent position in the global mineral landscape, being the fourth-largest iron ore producer and a key player in the aluminium and copper markets.

The Iron ore accounts for 70 per cent of the total MCDR mineral production by value, with production reaching 274 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY 2023-24.

According to provisional data released by the Ministry of Mines, iron ore production has continued to rise in FY 2024-25, growing by 4.4 per cent from 252 MMT in FY 2023-24 to 263 MMT.

Other key minerals also showed strong growth, with manganese ore production rising by 12.8 per cent to 3.4 MMT, and bauxite production increasing by 3.6 cent to 22.7 MMT during the same period.

The official data shows that the lead concentrate production grew by 3.5 per cent, reaching 352 thousand tonnes (THT).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production saw a modest increase of 0.9 per cent, rising to 38.36 lakh tonnes (LT), while refined copper production grew by 7.1 per cent to 4.97 LT in FY 2024-25.

These figures reflect a continued positive trend in India’s mineral production. The growth also underlines the rising demand for manganese, particularly for steel and alloy production.

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry, viz., steel, the Mines Ministry said.

Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.

These positive production trends in key minerals indicate strong economic activity across several user sectors, including energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive, and machinery.

India holds a prominent position in the global mineral landscape, being the fourth-largest iron ore producer and a key player in the aluminium and copper markets.

India is the 2nd largest Aluminium producer, among the top 10 producers of refined copper and the 4th largest iron ore producer in the world.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Eid Away from Home and Hosting Guests? Let’s Make Your Celebration Unforgettable!

Filed under

Iron Ore Mineral Production

newsx

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...
Sudan’s paramilitary Ra

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Korea, China and Ja

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs
newsx

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...
From Kerala To Global: PM

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern...
Delhi Gears Up for Viksit

Delhi Gears Up For Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, Starting April 1
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds For Free!

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern Rhythm With ‘Run It Up’

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern...

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid Gift’

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice