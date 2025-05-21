Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
Is A New Cyclone Brewing Off The Karnataka-Goa Coast? IMD Sounds Alarm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather update, forecasting the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts, within the next 12 hours. According to the IMD bulletin issued on May 21, 2025, this developing system is expected to move northwards and intensify into a […]

Is A New Cyclone Brewing Off The Karnataka-Goa Coast? IMD Sounds Alarm


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather update, forecasting the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts, within the next 12 hours.

According to the IMD bulletin issued on May 21, 2025, this developing system is expected to move northwards and intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours.

Cyclonic Circulation Already Present Over Arabian Sea

The IMD reported that an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to the mid-tropospheric levels was already observed off the North Karnataka-Goa coast as of 8:30 IST today.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system, which may strengthen further, potentially escalating into a cyclonic storm, depending on the oceanic and atmospheric conditions.

Weather Impact on South and Central India

The intensifying weather pattern is also affecting parts of south and central India. A trough formation extending from this cyclonic system to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, located in the lower tropospheric levels, is causing unstable weather across several regions.

This could mean intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the southern peninsula, including Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh.

North and Northeast India May Also Experience Rainfall

Simultaneously, another cyclonic circulation at lower levels has been observed over Punjab and adjoining areas in northwest India.

An east-west trough from this system extends all the way to eastern Bangladesh, while yet another cyclonic activity is reported over central Assam. These combined systems may contribute to increased rainfall and thunderstorm activity in northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

Fishing Banned in Several Coastal Regions

Given the rough sea conditions expected due to the brewing system, the IMD has issued strict advisories for fishermen:

  • Fishing is prohibited from May 21–26 in the East Central & Southeast Arabian Sea, as well as along & off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and adjoining South Gujarat.

  • Lakshadweep area also falls under this no-fishing zone.

  • Fishermen are also warned not to venture into the Southwest Arabian Sea and the Somalia coast during this period.

  • Additionally, fishing is advised against along the Andhra Pradesh coast and the West-Central Bay of Bengal from May 21 to May 26, and in the Andaman Sea on May 26.

Possibility of Cyclonic Storm Cannot Be Ruled Out

Though currently a low-pressure area, meteorologists are not ruling out the possibility of the system evolving into a cyclonic storm in the coming days. Authorities and disaster management teams in coastal regions are being kept on alert as weather conditions develop.

With multiple cyclonic circulations influencing the Indian subcontinent’s weather across the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and northeast India, the IMD’s warnings are crucial. Coastal residents and fishermen are urged to stay updated with daily bulletins and take necessary precautions against severe weather.

