Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Is Avadh Ojha Winning The Patparganj Constituency? Here’s What Delhi Election Early Vote Counting Trends Say

Early trends from the Election Commission show BJP's Ravinder Negi leading in Patparganj, leaving AAP’s Awadh Ojha trailing behind. With EVM votes yet to be counted, the battle for this key Delhi seat is far from over.

Is Avadh Ojha Winning The Patparganj Constituency? Here's What Delhi Election Early Vote Counting Trends Say

Early trends from the Election Commission show BJP's Ravinder Negi leading in Patparganj, leaving AAP’s Awadh Ojha trailing behind.


The initial trends released by the Election Commission of India show that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Avadh Ojha is trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravinder Negi in the Patparganj Assembly constituency. These trends are based on the counting of postal ballots, while votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are yet to be counted.

Is Avadh Ojha Winning? Avadh OjhaSignificance of Patparganj Assembly Constituency

Patparganj is a crucial constituency in the Delhi Assembly elections and falls under the North East district. It is classified as a general category seat and has historically witnessed fierce electoral battles among major political parties. This year, the constituency is seeing a three-way contest between the BJP, AAP, and the Congress.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM, and the final results for Patparganj, along with the other 70 Delhi constituencies, will be declared today.

Avadh Ojha And Other Key Candidates in the Fray

The major candidates contesting from Patparganj this year include:

  • Avadh Ojha (AAP)
  • Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP)
  • Anil Chaudhary (Congress)

Notably, the Congress has fielded Anil Chaudhary, who previously contested from the seat in 2015.

Patparganj Assembly Constituency Results in 2020

In the last Delhi Assembly elections held in 2020, the AAP secured victory in Patparganj, with its candidate Manish Sisodia defeating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Laxman Rawat.

This year, the AAP has made a significant change by replacing Manish Sisodia with Awadh Ojha as its candidate. Ojha, a well-known figure in UPSC education, joined the AAP in December last year in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

2015 Delhi Assembly Elections

Manish Sisodia had also emerged victorious in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, securing 75,477 votes. He defeated BJP’s Vinod Kumar Binny and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary to retain the seat for AAP.

With early trends indicating a lead for BJP’s Ravinder Negi, the final outcome will depend on the counting of EVM votes as the day progresses.

Also Read: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

Filed under

Awadh Ojha DELHI ELECTION RESULT Delhi Elections 2025

