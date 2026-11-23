The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved the prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd over alleged safety violations in a packaged drinking water sample. According to FSSAI, a sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water was found to contain bromate above the prescribed permissible limit and was declared unsafe.

Following an appeal by the company, the sample was sent to a referral laboratory, which also declared it unsafe and reported the presence of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Based on the laboratory reports, FSSAI has approved prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. In a statement issued on November 23, Bisleri said the case relates to a batch manufactured at its Goa plant in September 2025, making it an approximately 14-month-old matter.

The company said six samples were collected on September 30, 2025, of which five complied with the prescribed standards. The sixth sample recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the permissible limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri claimed that the referral laboratory found bromate levels within the permissible limit but separately mentioned the presence of PAHs.

The company further said that an independent laboratory test also found bromate within the prescribed limit. Its report was submitted to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office on February 2, 2026.

Bisleri claimed it received no further communication after submitting the report and assumed the matter had been closed. The company also said it had not received any notice through email or hard copy, nor was any such notice available on the FSSAI website.