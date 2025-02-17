Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Is Congress Party In Agreement With China? BJP Condemns Sam Pitroda’s China Praise

BJP has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Sam Pitroda, the head of Overseas Congress, accusing him of revealing the Congress party's alleged connection with China.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Sam Pitroda, the head of Overseas Congress, accusing him of revealing the Congress party’s alleged connection with China. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed his disapproval of Pitroda’s statements, calling them a serious blow to India’s identity, sovereignty, and diplomacy.

BJP’s Reaction to Pitroda’s Comments

During a press conference on Monday in New Delhi, Trivedi criticized Pitroda’s remarks and stated that they symbolized the mindset of Congress and other parties in the opposition’s INDIA bloc. He referenced a statement made by Pitroda, which, according to Trivedi, was damaging to India’s national interests.

“Our 20 soldiers were martyred in Galwan and after that, if your overseas president speaks such language, then it is condemnable,” Trivedi said, referring to the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 between India and China that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Trivedi emphasized that Pitroda’s comments reflected poorly on Congress’s stance and that it signified a deeper issue within the opposition alliance.

Trivedi also made a connection between Pitroda’s comments and the broader opposition, saying, “Whatever Pitroda has said, it seems that the lyrics are of Sam Pitroda and its lyricists – Soros, Congress and the people of INDIA bloc – are playing a symphony on it.”

BJP Accuses Congress of Aligning with China

The BJP spokesperson accused Congress of having an agreement with China, based on the statements made by Pitroda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Trivedi highlighted the consistency of anti-national statements, pointing out that Rahul Gandhi had made similar remarks in the past while abroad. “Rahul Gandhi has also given many similar statements abroad… Some time ago, on his foreign tour, he said that China has solved the problem of unemployment very well,” Trivedi said.

The BJP’s strong stance on this issue reflects its concerns about the implications of such statements on India’s foreign policy and international standing. According to Trivedi, Pitroda’s remarks align with a pattern of controversial statements made by Congress leaders, which he believes undermines India’s diplomatic relations and national security.

Pitroda’s Remarks Under Fire

Sam Pitroda, a prominent leader within the Congress party, has faced backlash for his comments regarding India’s relationship with China. His remarks, which some see as supportive of China’s actions, have been condemned by BJP leaders, who argue that such language damages the nation’s interests.

The issue has sparked a wider debate about the nature of political discourse and the impact of statements made by public figures. The BJP has consistently criticized Congress leaders, including Pitroda and Gandhi, for their comments, suggesting that they are either naive or complicit in undermining India’s position on the global stage.

The Role of the INDIA Bloc

Trivedi’s comments also targeted the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, accusing them of being complicit in the negative narrative about India. He argued that the statements made by Pitroda were not isolated but rather part of a broader pattern within the opposition camp. This attack on the INDIA bloc comes as the BJP seeks to portray the opposition as weak on national security issues and overly aligned with foreign powers.

