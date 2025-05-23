Is Cyclone Shakti Forming? IMD Warns Of Deepening Low Over Arabian Sea; Konkan-Goa On Red Alert, Mumbai Under Orange Alert

IMD warns of heavy rain in Maharashtra, Goa as Arabian Sea system may intensify. Red alerts issued, cyclone Shakthi possible. Monsoon may hit Kerala in 2-3 days.

A low-pressure area hovering over the east-central Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency issued red alerts on Thursday for several coastal districts of Maharashtra and Goa, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

As of Thursday morning at 5:30 am, the system was located off the south Konkan-Goa coast and was being powered by an upper-air cyclonic circulation. The IMD reported “intense to very intense convection” in the area an indicator of strong vertical air movements that support cyclone formation.

“A low-pressure area lies over east-central Arabian Sea off south Konkan-Goa. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a depression during next 36 hours,” the IMD noted in its bulletin. “There is also possibility of its further intensification thereafter.”

No Cyclone Yet, But Conditions Favorable

Though no official cyclone warning has been announced yet, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI that the system could strengthen further. He added, “A warning of extremely heavy rain has been issued in Konkan Goa for the next three days. A red alert has been issued here and heavy to very heavy rains may occur in the adjoining areas of Central Maharashtra and West Coast.”

If the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Shakthi, a name proposed by Sri Lanka. The word “Shakthi” means “power” in Tamil.

Mumbai Already Drenched Ahead of Weekend

Mumbai has already begun receiving pre-monsoon rainfall. On Wednesday night, showers soaked the city and surrounding regions. By Thursday morning, the IMD recorded 27 mm of rainfall at Santacruz and 10 mm at Colaba. The rains brought a notable dip in temperatures, with Santacruz seeing a minimum of 22.5°C five degrees below average.

This May has been unusually wet for Mumbai. IMD data shows that both Colaba and Santacruz weather stations have recorded over 100 mm of rainfall so far—nearly 700% above the average for the month.

Due to continued rain threats, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are now under an orange alert, while Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are on red alert for Friday.

Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore

The IMD has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea, especially along the western coast. Dangerous sea conditions are expected in the Arabian Sea over the coming days.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea during May 22 to 27, over southwest and adjoining parts of west-central Arabian Sea on May 25 and 26,” the IMD said.

Rainfall is forecasted to persist over Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan coast for the next week, with isolated regions in Konkan and Goa expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall between May 22 and 24.

More Weather Activity Across India

Meanwhile, the IMD is tracking another low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. This system is likely to form around May 27 over the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, with possible intensification over the following two days.

Scattered thunderstorms and strong convection are also being observed over the Andaman Sea, north Bay of Bengal, and parts of eastern India.

In the southern and western regions, widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in the coming days. Coastal Karnataka could receive isolated extremely heavy showers on May 24.

The northeast states including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim—are also forecasted to receive heavy rainfall. Central states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha will likely experience stormy conditions as well.

Monsoon to Arrive in Kerala Soon

In a significant update, the IMD confirmed that favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions are lining up for the southwest monsoon to arrive in Kerala within the next two to three days. The monsoon is then expected to move across the southern Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and further into the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India.

With heatwaves giving way to downpours and intensifying sea activity, state authorities have been placed on high alert. While no cyclone has been officially declared yet, the coming days could be critical for many parts of India’s western and southern coastline.

