Is El Niño Set to Disrupt India’s Monsoon? PM Modi Orders Ministries to Brace for Impact

The El Niño effect is a climate pattern which is expected to significantly disrupt normal weather systems across the world. India is no exception, and that is why it is closely linked with India’s weaker monsoon rains, uneven rainfall distribution, and extended dry spells. This year, El Niño conditions are raising serious concerns in India, which could once again affect the southwest monsoon. This rainfall plays a vital role in agriculture, water storage, and rural livelihoods.

According to weather experts, El Niño can lead to sharp variations in rainfall where some regions could receive far below normal showers while others could face sudden heavy downpours. This imbalance could increase the risk of both drought-like conditions and flooding within the same season.

El Niño Effect: India Faces Rising Rainfall Deficit Concerns

According to early assessments, several parts of India are already experiencing rainfall shortages of over 40 per cent. June 2026 has been recorded as one of the driest Junes in more than a century, ranking as the fifth-driest since 1901. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned that July is likely to receive below-average rainfall, adding to concerns over a stressed monsoon season.

PM Modi’s Directives for National Preparedness

Amid these concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all concerned ministries to stay prepared with detailed contingency plans to manage the possible impact of El Niño. The focus should be on reducing the risks across the key sectors, which include agriculture, water resources, power supply, and transport.

Ministries including Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Power, and Railways have been asked to closely track monsoon trends and develop sector-specific response strategies. To reduce the impact of El Niño, the government has formed an inter-ministerial group with representatives from 10 ministries to continuously monitor the situation, with the Ministry of Home Affairs acting as the nodal coordinating body.

Coordinated Response to Climate Uncertainty