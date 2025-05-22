Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

A Chennai mother claims her daughter found glass shards in a boba drink from Frozen Bottle. After hospitalization and no company response, she warns consumers and demands accountability.

A disturbing incident involving a popular beverage chain has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over food safety and corporate responsibility. Jahnavi Sanghavi, an IB MYP Individuals and Societies Facilitator at Shiv Nadar School, took to LinkedIn on May 21 to share a harrowing experience involving her young daughter and a boba drink purchased from Frozen Bottle in Thoraipakkam, Chennai.

According to Sanghavi’s detailed post, the incident occurred on April 27, when she bought a sealed bottle of boba from the outlet. To her horror, the drink allegedly contained glass shards, one of which her daughter accidentally put in her mouth, mistaking it for ice. Thankfully, the child immediately realized the danger and spat it out. She was rushed for medical examination.

However, the ordeal did not end there. Sanghavi reported that the next day, her daughter began vomiting repeatedly and had to be hospitalized again due to related complications.

Following the incident, Sanghavi said she contacted the company, and Frozen Bottle’s Marketing Lead, Mr. Vipul Chaudhary, initially assured her that the brand would take full responsibility and cover the cost of medical treatment. She submitted all necessary medical documentation promptly.

More than 20 days later, Sanghavi alleges that her calls and emails have gone unanswered. She expressed shock over the response she received when she highlighted the seriousness of the issue. The company’s representative allegedly told her: “We manufacture more than 2.5 crore bottles a month one such case will not affect our brand.”

Sanghavi condemned this statement as “shocking and appalling,” calling it an example of corporate callousness in the face of a consumer health and safety crisis.

“I have filed a consumer complaint through the official national helpline portal,” Sanghavi wrote. “This post is not just about my family—it is a wake-up call for all consumers and a plea for stricter quality control, corporate accountability, and ethical customer service in the food and beverage industry.”

She also issued a public consumer advisory, urging people to avoid Frozen Bottle products until the company takes full responsibility and demonstrates a renewed commitment to safety and ethical business conduct.

The post quickly went viral on LinkedIn, drawing widespread support and outrage from users. One netizen commented: “Boycott Frozen Bottle.” Another user shared a personal account of a similar experience at another outlet: “This is horrible. I also had a bad experience at Frozen Bottle, Seawoods near Firefox cycle shop, Navi Mumbai. They served me boba tea with a lemon-sized chunk of boba concentrate.”

In a direct appeal, Sanghavi tagged Frozen Bottle’s Founder and CEO, Pranshul Yadav, and Arunkumar Balasubramanian, urging them to respond urgently and resolve the matter without further delay.

As of this report, Frozen Bottle has not issued any official statement addressing the allegations.

